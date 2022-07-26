Woman reveals how her face DOUBLED in size due to sun poisoning

A festival-loving woman continued to “look like the sloth from The Goonies” after her face doubled in size when she contracted “sun poisoning.”

Ruby Brewer, 23, of Bromley, saw her neck erupt in a red rash and her eyes swelled so much that she was forced to peek through tiny slits because she forgot to apply sunscreen on a hot day.

In a rush to get to the Love Supreme Festival, in Glynde Place, in the South Downs of East Sussex, and meet friends on July 2, she forgot to apply SPF in the heat.

Two days after enjoying the festival, Ruby woke up to find that her face had doubled in size and her eyes were closed, making her “look like a character from The Goonies.”

She said, “When I woke up, I started to open my eyes and then I realized I couldn’t open them all the way. I was really shocked when I looked in the mirror and saw how big my face was.

‘My face had doubled in size and there was only a small crack I could see [through]. My skin was all blotchy and red and my arms and neck had a rash.

“I looked like Sloth from The Goonies or even a chipmunk because my cheeks were so big.”

The sales assistant’s mother, Miranda, rushed her to the emergency room on July 4, and she was hooked up to an IV of antihistamines and steroids to reduce the swelling, initially believed to be caused by an allergic reaction.

It took three days for Ruby’s face to drain, and after researching her symptoms online, she believes she suffered from sun poisoning – a case of severe sunburn.

Music lover Ruby, who now admits to being “afraid” of the sun, shares her experience to emphasize the importance of wearing sunscreen and wears SPF 50 daily to prevent it from happening again.

Ruby said, “My mom jumped out of bed when she saw me and kept saying ‘don’t panic, we’re going to the hospital now’. She led me in and spoke to the receptionist.

“Since we didn’t know what it was, she said I had an allergic reaction. I was asked if I had any known allergies, which I don’t.’

Ruby had booked day tickets to attend the festival on Saturday with web designer’s boyfriend Eliot Smith, 23, and planned to meet up with friends.

In a rush to meet them and before a long car ride, Ruby hurried to get ready and, despite the blazing sun, didn’t put on any sunscreen that day.

Ruby, who wore pants and a halter top, was at the festival for eight hours before Eliot drove everyone home at 11 p.m.

Despite spending the day in the sun, Ruby said she didn’t feel any tightness or burning on her skin and just enjoyed the music.

The next morning, Ruby felt her neck itchy, as the day went on, a coworker told me how Ruby’s neck seemed swollen and then the itchy feeling traveled to her face.

During the evening Ruby’s face began to swell and armed with a wet washcloth and hay fever tablets she lay down for the night hoping for a good night’s sleep.

It was on Monday morning, two days later, that Ruby woke up and had the shock of her life when she couldn’t fully open her eyes and saw her puffy look in the mirror.

Ruby said: ‘[My moisturiser] definitely came off by the time I got there as it was so hot my moisturizer had sweated out.

‘I didn’t apply for one’ [suncream] somewhere else – not on my arms or my chest.

“We were in a hurry to get there, all my friends were already there, we had a one hour and twenty minute ride.

‘We only had a day ticket, so we wanted to get the most out of our money. The weather was warm and sunny, it was about 26 degrees, I had no hat on.

‘I didn’t feel anything burn. I was just warm and enjoying the music, so I didn’t pay much attention to how I was feeling.’

At the Princess Royal University Hospital, in Locksbottom, doctors questioned Ruby if she had known allergies and gave her steroids and antihistamines.

Ruby said, “They then inserted a cannula, gave me medicine, and monitored me to see how I would respond.

“They gave me an injection of antihistamines and an injection of steroids that reduced the swelling somewhat.

“They watched me for five hours and the swelling subsided. Then they prescribed me steroids and antihistamines and sent me home.”

Both Ruby and her mother were left scratching their heads at the source of the mysterious reaction.

After ruling out it was something she ate, Ruby researched her symptoms online and found a news article with photos that looked like she was pretending.

WHAT IS SUN POISONING? Sun poisoning is the term used for a severe case of sunburn – caused by prolonged exposure to UV rays. Dermatologists warn that it can happen to anyone if they stay in the sun for a long time without protection. Wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, and protective clothing can protect against the reaction. Sun poisoning can lead to headaches, fever, swelling, nausea, dizziness and dehydration. It can usually be treated by getting out of the sun, taking a cold shower, drinking extra fluids, and using aloe vera. dr. Emma Wedgeworth, dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, told MailOnline: ‘We are seeing a number of skin reactions that may be sun-related, including a sun allergy known as polymorphic light eruption, which may have been responsible for this reaction. ‘

Ruby said, “When I got home, I said to my mom ‘it can’t be something I ate because I didn’t have an internal reaction.’

‘Of course I had my festival, so I knew I had been in the sun for a long time. My mom asked if I had put on sunscreen, which I hadn’t.

‘I started googling ‘sun allergy’ and found an article where someone had sun poisoning, I clicked on it and saw a picture of a woman whose face was swollen.

“I put two and two together after seeing pictures of people who looked like me. It was a bit of a relief to know what it was. Now I’m just afraid of the sun.

“Thanks to the steroids, I slowly deflated over those few days and on Thursday I was back to normal.

“My skin was super tight, super itchy and when you touched it, it was really flaky — it felt really awful.”

Now that she has recovered from her experience, Ruby is applying SPF 50 to herself daily and urging others to take sensible precautions when out in the sun.

Ruby said: ‘I have this really good SPF 50 cream that I now apply under my makeup and I have the matching spray, which I always have with me.

“I spray that over my makeup and if it’s sunny and I’ve been out for a long time and I haven’t been able to reapply it, I just spray it over my makeup.

“I feel more comfortable now that I have that.

“I would say to anyone who thinks it won’t happen to them, ‘You will eat your words,’ because I never thought it would happen to me.”