Woman Reveals Her First Date Rules & Why You Should Never Share Your Relationship Expectations

A young woman has revealed the 11 rules she swears by on a first date.

Brenna Berg, of Dallas, Texas, has a boyfriend, but shared her top first date dos and don’ts that she believes everyone should implement in a viral TikTok clamp.

“Follow my advice, I beg you,” the 25-year-old captioned the video in which she lists the dating rules, which include never letting you pick you up, don’t touch your phone and wait three days for the second date.

Brenna’s first rule is to never let the guy pick you up in their car to avoid “clumsiness.”

‘Have you ever met someone for the first time, they get out of the car, they don’t get out of the car? It’s so awkward, no, you want to walk to the date,” she explained.

Likewise, Brenna’s second rule is to always “be a hair late” so you can walk in instead of sitting there waiting for them to arrive.

Third, Brenna said she would only go on a first date on weekends.

“During the week I have to get up early, I’m tired, I want to have time to get ready and enjoy it,” she said.

“And this shows that this guy doesn’t go out with his boys every Friday and Saturday night. If he makes time for you on a Friday or Saturday night, I think that’s a good sign.

The relationship guru said she wouldn’t have long text conversations before a first date and explained why in a follow-up video.

She said she wants a guy to start a date, not waste time, have plenty to talk about during their meeting, and don’t want to risk “getting attached” before seeing them in person.

Brenna recommended not letting your date know about your relationship expectations.

“I feel like people come in so hot and say, ‘This is what I’m looking for.’ Let them show it to you first, second it’s a first date where you just get to know them. Chill the f*** out,’ she said.

She also said to thank your date in person before dinner or drinks rather than texting afterwards.

The seventh rule is to leave at least three days before the first and second dates to “let it simmer.”

She offered some basic etiquette rules like staying off your phone, not getting drunk, and making sure you thank your date in person for drinks or dinner rather than texting afterwards.

“Sit down, think about that first date, because sometimes you’re all excited. Calm down, you’ll be fine,’ she said.

The American offered some basic etiquette rules, such as don’t touch your phone and don’t get drunk.

“It’s an hour, maybe two of your time, don’t be an asshole. Be there, put your damn phone away, it’s just disrespectful, I hate people who do this,” she said.

“You shouldn’t get drunk either. If you get drinks, that’s okay, but you don’t need to be hammered. Be present again, don’t be so stupid.’

Brenna suggested going on a first date expecting friendship to take the pressure off and help both of you relax and her last rule is to just “have fun.”

“I never went in feeling ‘this is going to be the love of my life’ because then you set so many expectations and you’re nervous,” she said.

“You just have to go in with confidence, like, ‘Okay, this is going to be fun, I’m just meeting a new person,’ and it can evolve from there.”

TikToker’s dating advice video was viewed over 869,000 times and many in the comments disagreed and agreed with its rules.

‘Agree with most! The one thing nobody agrees with is that I think you should talk for at least two weeks before going on a date,” one woman wrote.

‘Why wouldn’t I want to know anything about them? Why would I want to go on a date with a stranger?’ asked for a second.

“I don’t want to waste my time going on dates with people who have different expectations of their future. So yes. I’m going to ask what they want,’ a third disagreed.

‘No, you have to screen people beforehand. I’m not wasting precious time meeting someone who doesn’t know if we’re looking for the same thing,” said another.