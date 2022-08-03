Woman records shocking clip of ‘Bigfoot howling’ outside her home in Ohio

An Ohio woman claims she overheard Bigfoot’s howl after seeing a “7ft-long, hairy beast” roaming outside her home.

Suzanne Ferencak, of Loudonville, who was looking for the Sasquatch after their first alleged encounter in 2013, shared a two-minute video of howling outside Mohican State Park in July.

The recording, which was shared with the Mansfield News Journalshows beastly howls in the woods that park officials attributed to a coyote searching for his pack, but Ferenack said it must have belonged to Bigfoot.

“You hear some howls, then you hear a chorus of coyotes, then you hear howls again,” Ferencak said, claiming the obvious howling was Bigfoot.

“This is the first time I’ve ever recorded crying,” she added.

Suzanne Ferencak (left), of Loudonville, Ohio, claims she overheard a Bigfoot howl outside her home near Mohican State Park in July. Pictured: Ferencak with her husband Bernie standing in front of a Bigfoot figure

Ferencak claims the Bigfoot has been stalking her house for years (pictured)

Ferencak told the News Journal that she has been looking for the Sasquatch since she encountered a large, furry beast near her home in May 2013.

She has spent the past nine years trying to gather evidence of the alleged Bigfoot, who she says has been snooping around her house for years.

At one point, Ferencak claimed the beast howled repeatedly in the woods behind her property and knocked through the house, with an alleged closed encounter scaring her to the point where she thought about moving.

“Then all activity stopped,” Ferencak said. “It was like, ‘Wow, where did it go?’

She has since bought an audio recorder to install around her home in search of the Bigfoot’s howl, with her audio catalog containing more than 20,000 hours of sound from the property.

While she said she’s never captured decent sounds from the beast, she claims the July 3 recording is the real deal after sending it to an anonymous audio specialist who supposedly serves as an expert in the Bigfoot community.

Reporting their opinion to Ferencak, the expert wrote: ‘I hear a responder after the third howl suggesting a second (Sasquatch) in the area – not a coyote.

“That responder makes a low, flat howl that ends with a whim. Then the coyote choir begins.’

Ferencak said the expert believed the howl she recorded was a female Sasquatch “calling for her boy.”

Many Americans continue to hunt for the iconic ape-like creature, whose existence has never been verified

Ferencak has been searching for evidence of Sasquatch for nine years after she claimed she first encountered the 6-foot-long furry beast near her home

Despite skepticism about her recording, Ferencak said she was happy to capture the howls in time for the big Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend event in Pleasant Hill, in September.

The event will bring together Bigfoot fans from across the country to share their stories and showcase evidence surrounding the much sought-after creature.

“We just hope a lot of people come forward with their stories,” Ferencak said.

“Maybe there are people who are afraid to come forward for fear of being ridiculed, and I certainly understand that.”