Woman repeatedly raped by Jimmy Savile when she was 15 speaks out as she describes disgusting monster

A woman who was repeatedly raped by Jimmy Savile when she was 15 has described how the prolific pedophile groomed and assaulted her during the 1970s – before silencing her with menacing threats.

The victim, who has not been named to protect her identity, is one of five women who featured in the ITV documentary Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy Savile ten years ago.

The award-winning film presented by ex-detective Mark Williams-Thomas, broadcast just over a decade ago on 3 October 2012 – a year after Savile’s death – prompted hundreds of other unheard victims to come forward with their experiences.

It led to hundreds of other victims coming forward with evidence of their own horrific abuse, with other celebrities including Rolf Harris, Max Clifford and Gary Glitter subsequently being jailed, as well as a number of official reports exposing security failings at the BBC, NHS and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The victim, a retired caregiver in her 60s, said the mirror: ‘Our documentary has made a huge difference to so many lives. I knew I had to get it out, it was important that people knew the truth about him.

‘Without Mark we wouldn’t be where we are now. He had a hard time getting the documentary on the air, but he fought and made it. He didn’t give up, neither did us five victims.’

She was initially excited at the prospect of meeting at Radio Luxembourg’s west London office, having seen him regularly present Top of the Pops.

But within weeks of meeting him for the first time, Saville invited her to a hotel in London and raped her.

The woman said: ‘He was very flamboyant and said he thought I was fine, that’s how the care process started.

‘He invited me to different places where there were many other people around, so it felt safe and exciting.’

She added: ‘He was a lot older than me and I didn’t know what was happening. I was shocked. Kids back then didn’t talk about sex, I had no idea anything like that. I was completely scared, it was all so scary and I froze.

Afterwards he treated me as if I didn’t even exist, as if nothing had happened. I was told to leave, it was as brutal as that.’

The victim said she felt trapped for a year and in 1974 Savile gave her a copy of his autobiography in which he had written ‘no escape’ and signed it ‘your keeper’.

She described Savile as a ‘very good manipulator’ who had ‘this really, really dark side to him’ and added that he would use threats of violence to keep her and other victims quiet.

The woman said: ‘I know he was connected to the criminal underworld and it was made clear that whatever he did you just didn’t say anything, you kept your mouth shut.

‘I was told at the time that he knew the Krays. He threatened us with the presence of caregivers from the underworld. So it wasn’t just abuse we suffered, but fear for our lives.

‘I had to watch him tend to other victims, agonizingly helpless as he gave me that happy ‘look’ that told me what awaited them later. He was very threatening and you knew if you wanted to be safe you kept your mouth shut.

‘It was his whole demeanor, you knew if you messed with him something could happen to you. It wasn’t explicitly said, you just knew. It was terrifying.’

She was released in the 1970s but admits she is ‘still suffering quite badly’ and has required counselling.

The woman did not reveal the heinous crimes until Williams Thomas came to see her after Savile’s death in 2011.

She also revealed how Savile had raped her on BBC premises and is angry that the BBC will soon broadcast The Reckoning, a drama starring Steve Coogan.

A BBC spokesman said: ‘The drama will explore the impact Savile’s horrific crimes had on victims, the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm and how he used his celebrity to hide in plain sight.

“We are working closely with many people whose lives were affected by him to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment on the victim’s claims.

It comes as the investigator who uncovered Savile’s prolific pedophilia has said he is working – and has been working for some time – to expose another known living child sex offender.

“There are still people out there who are untouchable,” the former Surrey Police and family liaison officer told I.

“There is a very important person who I have done everything to try to have prosecuted because he is clearly a child sexual abuser.

‘To date the CPS will not prosecute. The police and I have really tried to get there. He will die in time and then the floodgates will open in the same way they did with Savile. That is not correct. But justice takes many different forms.’

He added: ‘The truth is no broadcaster would have made a program about Savile when he was alive. We live in a society where there are some people you cannot accept, and that is really sad.’