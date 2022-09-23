Woman ‘is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight’

The hospital says it has stepped up security after the September 18 incident

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in broad daylight by a stranger in the parking lot of an NHS hospital.

Security at the Royal Liverpool Hospital has been stepped up after the woman was sexually assaulted in the NCP car park on Sunday 18 September.

Merseyside Police say officers believe the… The attack took place between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and the perpetrator was a complete unknown.

Police say they are “comprehensive investigation” and the woman… is supported after the shocking incident by specially trained agents.

Staff working at the hospital received an email yesterday urging them to remain vigilant and wear their name tags, while also confirming the attack took place, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Merseyside Police say they were called to report a woman had been sexually assaulted in the Royal Liverpool Hospital car park on Sunday 18 September (pictured)

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: ‘Incidents of this nature are very rare and while I understand the public may be alarmed, I want people to be reassured that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to determine what happened and to arrest the person responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Mount Vernon Street on Sunday morning, September 18, who saw or heard anything suspicious, or believes they may have captured something on their vehicle’s dashcam, to contact us. take as a matter or urgency.

‘We are conducting extensive research in the area, including obtaining CCTV images. If anyone witnessed the incident or has information that can help with our questions, please contact us.

“Violence against women and girls in any form is unacceptable and the Merseyside Police Department has taken a number of initiatives to ensure that the response to crimes of this kind is prioritized and that appropriate police activities are put in place to ensure the safety of women and women.” to deal with. girls.

“Providing support to victims of sexual violence has also never been more important. If someone who has been involved in a sexual offense can find the courage to come forward and talk to us, I want to assure them that we will deal with them and ensure that reports are thoroughly investigated.”

David Melia, chief nurse of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘The Trust is assisting Merseyside Police in their investigation of an incident allegedly taking place on the grounds of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on 18 September.

‘As an extra precaution, the 24-hour security around the site has been tightened.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is requested to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Center on Facebook’ or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000696768 .