Woman raped by man who murdered Eliza Fletcher says police had ‘enough evidence’ to charge him

A Memphis woman who claims she was raped by the same man accused of kidnapping and killing a billionaire heiress says police had ‘more than enough evidence’ a year ago to put the man behind bars.

Alicia Franklin, 22, said in a bombshell interview that if sex-crimes investigators had done their job properly, Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed while jogging through Memphis on Sept. 2, might still be alive.

‘They had more than enough evidence to get him off the street that night when they interviewed me to get him off the street. But they didn’t,” she said ABCNews.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, is now accused of raping Franklin almost a year ago – but the charges were only brought after he was arrested and charged with Fletcher’s murder.

Henderson pleaded not guilty to the murder but has yet to answer the rape charges. He had been due to appear in court on Monday, but the hearing was postponed to September 28.

While DNA evidence from Fletcher’s abduction was tested within hours, the rape kit in Franklin’s case sat on a shelf for months, and she says police failed to take basic steps such as collecting fingerprints after she was violently assaulted.

‘I am angry. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about this, she told Good Morning America.

“I definitely think she would still be alive today,” she said, speaking of Fletcher.

In September 2021, Franklin says she met a man she knew only as ‘Cleo’ through the online dating app Plenty Of Fish and arranged to meet him at a large apartment complex in southeast Memphis.

His invitation had originally been to meet for dinner at the Olive Garden, but when Franklin said her car was running on a spare tire and she didn’t want to drive that far, they agreed to meet at what he said was his apartment.

But when she arrived, she says Henderson held a gun to her throat and led her into one of the apartments, which appeared to be empty and under renovation.

There, he blindfolded her with a T-shirt and led her to a white Dodge Charger, where he assaulted her and then took her back to the apartment. It was a terrifying ordeal that she did not expect to survive.

“I really thought he was going to shoot me in the back of the head,” she told the Daily Memphian.

She told him she was four months pregnant, which was true, but she says he wasn’t deterred.

‘You all say so,’ he told her.

In a lawsuit Franklin filed Tuesday against the city and police department, she says the statement indicates he had raped other women.

‘Can you please let me go? Please let me go,’ she recalled pleading with her attacker.

After the assault, Franklin immediately reported his felony convictions and went to a rape crisis center as evidence was gathered, she told ABCNews.

Then nothing happened for days.

“No one really spoke to me,” she told the news outlet.

The attacker rummaged through her purse and touched her keys and mobile phone before stealing some cash and leaving her.

She found a picture of her sister in her purse and asked if she worked for law enforcement, according to the lawsuit.

Franklin says police failed to fingerprint her phone and dropped the ball on an important clue — the address of the apartment where the attack took place.

Franklin was attacked at this apartment complex last year — but police didn’t make an arrest, despite suspect Henderson living doors away from the crime scene

The city of Memphis and the police department declined to comment on Franklin’s allegations because of the pending lawsuit.

According to a police incident report, the apartment is located at 5783 Waterstone Oak Way, just doors away from where Henderson appears to live and where he was arrested for Fletcher’s murder a year later.

Franklin also says she gave police her assailant’s phone number.

Police presented Franklin with a photo lineup, but she says she was unable to positively identify Henderson because the photo of him they included was old and showed him with dreadlocks, which he no longer wore.

‘They never showed me an updated picture. I called like two or three months later and said, ‘Hey, you know, (the detective) said she’s going to try to do another photo lineup with updated photos and … I haven’t heard from her,”’ Franklin recalled .

‘And then they said, ‘Oh, well, she’s actually been promoted since then, so she’s no longer a detective on your case,”’ the victim said.

She said when she got through to the police, they told her the investigation had gone cold.

‘They said they didn’t have enough evidence. They said this is not enough evidence to charge him with rape, she told the morning show.

A trail of evidence led to Henderson’s arrest in Fletcher’s murder days after the jogger disappeared on her morning run.

He was rebooked in the Shelby County Jail on Sept. 9 on charges related to the 2021 rape case.

Law enforcement officials have said his arraignment on those charges did not occur before the Fletcher killing because of the timing of testing his DNA in the rape case.

In the case of Fletcher’s abduction, Henderson was identified as a suspect in just 18 hours after a sandal left at the crime scene came back with a match to his DNA.

His DNA was already in police databases because of a previous felony conviction.

Henderson previously served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed at the age of 16.

‘I didn’t want to believe it because I just never thought my case would have it [been] tied to [Fletcher’s] matter. I was shocked, she said. ‘I’m still kind of trying to process everything.’