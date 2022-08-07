Woman opens up about her Botox lip flip – which she says left her struggling to drink

A woman who underwent a Botox ‘lipflip’ procedure has criticized the results — saying the injections have left her unable to drink a cup of tea or speak well.

TikTok user Pamela, from Dublin, recently opened up about the treatment video on the platform, describing the results as the “most annoying thing ever” and urging others not to try it themselves.

Lip flips are a popular non-permanent cosmetic procedure, in which small amounts of Botox are injected above the upper lip. Relaxing the muscle is said to ‘pop out’ the lip, creating a fuller-looking pout, with no fillers.

However, because the jabs freeze the muscles, there can be some unintended side effects, which Pamela highlighted in her video, which has racked up 1.9 million views.

She revealed that she is experiencing some of these effects and is currently unable to blow a cup of tea to cool it down or apply lipstick.

Pamela, from Dublin, pictured here before getting the cosmetic injections, says she certainly wouldn’t recommend the ‘lip flip’ procedure, which is cheaper than having a lip filler

As a result of the injections, Pamela has struggled with some ‘annoying’ side effects, including not being able to rub her lips together or pinch them together

Pamela, who says she’ll be avoiding botox in the future and going for lip filler — the more expensive option — filmed herself before undergoing the procedure and again five days later.

In the video, she says, “Today is day five of the lip flip and it’s the most annoying thing ever. I can see a slight difference, but it’s all in the center of my lip and not so much on the sides.

“It’s really annoying when I speak and say words like ‘bobby’.”

She then went on to list other annoying things that the procedure prevented her from doing, including applying lipstick because she can’t rub her lips together to evenly distribute the product.

She now also finds it difficult to drink properly and said: ‘Drink’ [is also a challenge]. Trying to keep it in your mouth is actually so hard.’

With regard to hot drinks, she added, “Another annoying thing you can’t do is blow a cup of tea.”

The Irish beauty complained that the lip flip only made a visible difference in the center of her upper lip and not on the sides

The lip flip turned out to be a lip flop, but some TikTok followers were not sympathetic and scoffed at the video

She summed up the experience by saying she “wouldn’t recommend to a friend” and that people should “stick with fillers,” adding that the “results aren’t worth the aggravation.”

However, her TikTok followers were divided over the post.

Some were quick to sympathize and offer advice, while others made fun of her, and others noted that they’d had the same treatment but not had the same side effects.

Reactions to the video were mixed, some saying they hadn’t had the same effects from their lip flips, others said they were now wondering if they should do it, while others laughed at the clip

One wrote, “I lost it when you tried to blow your cup of tea.”

Another added: “I lost it when you tried to rub your lips together.”

Others also shared their experience and said they loved the procedure.

One wrote: ‘I had lip flip done and didn’t notice anything.’

But another said, “I’ve been thinking about getting this done and you change your mind.”