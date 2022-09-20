Woman, now 29, needs 16 joint replacements after catching Lyme disease

A woman suffering from ‘Lyme arthritis’ was left with such excruciating pain in her knees when she walked that she needed a wheelchair and hands to be surgically detached from a permanent fist – and still can’t bend properly .

Meghan Bradshaw, 29, from Charlotte, North Carolina, has already had 16 joint replacements – including shoulders, knees, hips and ankles. She has also needed round-the-clock care for tasks such as brushing her teeth or getting dressed.

It took doctors four years to diagnose her with arthritis triggered by tick-borne Lyme disease. Around one in four patients suffers from this form of the disease, experts say, which spawns when bacteria from the infection penetrate the joint tissue. It can lead to permanent damage if not treated quickly.

Bradshaw’s case was described by her doctors as ‘the worst’ form of Lyme arthritis they had ever seen. She now says she is the ‘bionic’ woman because of all the replacements and that she has been ‘reconstructed’ from the waist down.

Meghan Bradshaw, now 29 and from Charlotte, North Carolina, suffered what doctors said was the ‘worst’ case of Lyme-triggered arthritis they had seen. She was only diagnosed in 2019, more than four years after symptoms appeared

She also needed at least eight joint replacements before her 30th birthday. Shown above is after her right ankle was replaced, as well as scars from both knee replacements and her left ankle

The disease – which can trigger arthritis when it gets into the joints – led to her hands permanently curled into fists (pictured). They had to have surgery to reopen

Bradshaw required round-the-clock care due to the illness and needed help with daily tasks, including brushing his teeth and dressing. She also needed a wheelchair

Lyme disease – spread by bites from infected ticks – triggers a characteristic “bulls-eye” rash around the bite site in the early stages, as well as fatigue, headaches and chills.

But the disease can also lead to ‘Lyme arthritis’ when the bacteria behind it enter the joints, leading to inflammation and swelling and leaving sufferers struggling to move joints due to the pain.

Treatment must be started quickly to avoid permanent damage, with patients generally offered a four-week course of antibiotics. This is then repeated if the disease has not disappeared.

Lyme arthritis: When the tick-borne disease penetrates joints Below are details about Lyme arthritis, the medical name for inflammation of the joints caused by tick-borne Lyme disease. What is Lyme arthritis? This is when Lyme disease enters the connective tissue of the joints, leading to symptoms similar to arthritis. It must be treated quickly to avoid permanent damage to the joints and the need for joint replacements. What are the symptoms? Patients with this disease have swollen joints that are warm to the touch. They can also be painful and cause problems with movement. Usually this affects only one joint, the knee, but it can also be present in ankles, elbows, jaws, wrists and hips, among others. These symptoms develop within days to months of being bitten by a Lyme disease-infected tick. How is it treated? The patients are put on a four-week course of antibiotics. This is repeated until the symptoms disappear. Traditional methods of treating gout can also help relieve symptoms. How common is Lyme arthritis? About one in ten patients who get Lyme disease develop gout, estimates suggest. This is even the case when it is detected in the early stages. Does it cause permanent damage? Those who do not receive prompt treatment are at greater risk of permanent damage to their joints. This can lead to them needing surgeries to replace them. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For Bradshaw, Lyme symptoms first appeared while she was in college — leaving her with fatigue and fainting, she said TODAY.

Later in her studies, she began to suffer from severe joint pain, which left her struggling to walk and perform daily tasks such as brushing her teeth or dressing.

It got so bad that when she graduated in 2015, she had to give up her new job in Seattle, Washington, and move back home, where her parents cared for her around the clock.

The doctors were puzzled by her condition, unable to make a diagnosis. Their focus was primarily on autoimmune diseases – conditions where the immune system attacks the body.

Eventually they suggested she might have rheumatoid arthritis – where the immune system attacks the joints. But Bradshaw was missing the ‘rheumatoid factor’ – a protein made by the immune system that can attack healthy joints – the key to the disease.

She was started on a course of immunosuppressants and steroids, and Bradshaw also changed her diet and stopped drinking alcohol to help reduce inflammation.

Initially, the symptoms subsided and she began to regain some movement.

But then the pain increased and she had to have a joint replacement every three to four months. In 2017, her knees had to be replaced, followed by hips and ankles a few months later.

Her hands also curled into permanent fists and their bones began to fuse, prompting doctors to offer even more surgery.

It was at this time in 2019 that doctors at the Cleveland Clinic tested her for multiple illnesses and the results came back positive for Lyme disease.

Describing the moment, Bradshaw said: ‘It was a huge relief because it was like, “ok, great, now we know what’s causing this”.

‘[But] at the same time, of course, it was really frustrating because the misdiagnoses I had received and the delayed diagnosis that I had experienced caused further complications.’

At this point, she felt as if she was ‘in the body of an 85-year-old woman’ despite being in her 20s.

“My lower extremities have essentially been reconstructed at this point,” she said. ‘I have had my fingers fused together because the arthritis was so bad’.

Doctors started her on a course of antibiotics – used to clear Lyme disease – given via a drip to her chest. She was told that this would be necessary in the long term.

But by this time, such damage had been done to her joints that she needed both shoulders replaced.

Surgery was also performed to unfold her fingers, giving her back about 70 percent of movement. They are held in place by some metal.

Dr. Glenn Gaston, a hand specialist at OrthoCarolina, where she was treated, said Bradshaw’s case was one of the ‘worst’ he had seen.

“She is the worst case of Lyme disease,” he told TODAY. ‘There has never been a patient in a textbook or an article that I have seen that is close to hers.’

Bradshaw is shown above. Doctors have admitted that the initial misdiagnosis led to the progression of her disease worsening

“The chance of a Lyme patient getting to the stage Meghan is in is incredibly rare.”

In a release, OrthoCarolina said: ‘The misdiagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis worsened the progression of her Lyme disease as treatment had been constantly delayed.’

Bradshaw does not know when or where she was bitten by a tick that may have led to Lyme disease.

The disease is rarely reported in North Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, but it is more common in its northern neighbor, Viringia. Experts warn that climate change is causing disease-carrying ticks to begin traveling south.

But she is now determined to use her experience to inspire others and raise awareness of the risk of Lyme disease.

Bradshaw has donated five of her amputated joints to research that she hopes will help scientists understand why Lyme disease caused so much damage.

She is also now studying public health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, hoping to use her experience to educate others about the risks of Lyme disease.