Woman misdiagnosed with stress by her GP now faces life without her leg as she battles cancer

A woman who was told she had hives as a result of stress at work was shocked when she was diagnosed with cancer, which resulted in her left leg being amputated.

Mitera Balkaran, 32, was working as a mechanical engineer in Belgium when she was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2021 after developing a lump in her leg that continued to grow.

Mitera first noticed a small, painless lump on her leg and went to see her local GP.

She was told it was just hives from work stress, until six weeks later she noticed that the lump had grown and she had lost all feeling in that leg.

Mitera Balkaran, 32, (pictured) was misdiagnosed with stress-induced hives by her primary care physician. By the time she was diagnosed with cancer, she had just two weeks to decide whether to have her leg amputated

She decided to see another primary care physician and, after an ultrasound and MRI scan, was diagnosed with a form of soft tissue sarcoma called undifferentiated pleomorphic high-grade sarcoma (UPS).

Mitera was diagnosed in August 2021 and was initially able to beat it, until she was told the cancer had returned in May 2022.

Because her cancer had returned, Mitera needed extreme treatment to fight it back, including aggressive chemotherapy, lung surgery and perhaps the most life-changing, her leg amputation.

Mitera said, “I was in shock. I went into the consultation with the worst scenarios in mind, but amputation was never a thought I had.

Mitera was working as a mechanical engineer in Belgium when she was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2021. Here she is seen after her amputation

She noticed a small, painless lump in her leg, which got bigger and bigger after six weeks. She initially beat the cancer in August 2021, but was told it had returned in May 2022

“I was able to keep my face tight, but I burst into tears as soon as I got home from the appointment.”

After a few days, Mitera decided to fight the cancer and enjoy the last few days she had with both legs.

Her husband took her to Greece and the couple enjoyed some activities that will never be the same without both legs.

Mitera adds: ‘It was a roller coaster of emotions for me. I kept looking at everyone’s legs and thought how lucky they were.

Mitera and her husband Konstantine (pictured) decided to take a vacation to Greece and participate in activities that would never be the same without both legs, such as swimming in the ocean and long walks

Mitera is pictured here with friends after her amputation. She wonders if her GP had diagnosed her correctly from the start, would she still have her leg?

A scan of Mitera’s leg showing the tumor. Her next steps are an 18-week regimen of aggressive chemotherapy, followed by surgery to remove the metastatic tumors

“I took a dip in the ocean on the last day of the trip and walked as much as I could.”

Looking back on her first visit to the GP, she wonders if, if taken seriously, she would still have her leg today.

She explains: “I started documenting my journey on TikTok to leave my memories in case I died.

“I also realized that there isn’t enough content for Sarcoma, so this was my motivation as well.

“People think everything is going back to normal for me and that’s not true at all.

“I’m going to create a new normal for myself, but it will never be the same normal I’ve had for the past 32 years.”

Mitera’s next steps are an 18-week regimen of aggressive chemotherapy, followed by surgery to remove the tumors that have spread throughout her body, including in her lungs.

After she recovers, she can begin rehabilitation for her leg and practice with a prosthetic leg.