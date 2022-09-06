Woman makes gourmet meals for the MOUSE that lives in her wall

A woman has started making gourmet meals for the mouse that lives in her wall, and fans can’t get enough of the little rodent enjoying his delectable dinners.

Bella, known as @jorgeregula222 on TikTok, has gone viral after she shared a video of her making a beautiful cheese board for her new furry friend, including surveillance footage of the mouse eating.

“He kept eating our food, so we decided to give him one more shot,” she explains in the caption of the clip, which has been viewed a whopping 18.1 million times since it was posted on August 27.

Most people would be more concerned with getting rid of the mouse than entertaining, but Bella treated him to a range of snacks served on a Ball jar lid.

For starters, she cut several cheeses, including Champagne BellaVitano, smoked gouda, provolone, and raspberry BellaVitano.

Bella then added crackers, honey, pomegranate chocolate, walnuts, pear paste and raspberries. She also filled a small cup with water for the mouse to drink.

She took great care in her presentation and placed a miniature vase with wild flowers and a small bottle of truffle oil next to the cheese plate.

The video has been viewed more than 18.1 million times, and while some people were baffled as to why she would feed the mouse, others found it heartwarming.

The video then cut to black-and-white footage of the mouse nibbling on the dinner she left for him later that night.

Tens of thousands of viewers commented on the footage, and while some were baffled as to why she would feed the mouse, others found it heartwarming.

“That was probably the best day of his little life,” one person wrote, while another added, “You’re a wonderful host.”

Unsurprisingly, there were many references to the 2007 Disney animated film Ratatouille, which tells the story of Remy, a rat who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris.

“He’s going to develop an amazing taste palette and become Remy,” joked one fan.

A number of viewers also left suggestions on what she should feed him next, including spaghetti and a small quesadilla.

In a follow-up video, Bella gave the mouse a small peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the crusts cut off. She added raspberries and pecans.

Instead of water, she left a glass of oat milk, which her new roommate seemed to particularly love. He liked it so much that he ran off with the cup.

Bella revealed in the caption that she named the mouse “Honey” because that was his favorite part of the cheese board she recently made.

The TikTok user went above and beyond for her third and most recent video by turning the mouse into a tiny house to dine in.

Bella hung up miniature cards and an ornate mirror, added a bookshelf with small food boxes and pots and pans, and decorated it with a few crystals for good energy.

She finished the room with a small table and chair for the mouse to dine on.

On this occasion, she fed the mouse spaghetti with mashed tomatoes, crushed almonds, dried flowers and berries. There was also a cup of water.

“He’s worried about the new location, but he’s been there anyway,” she wrote in the caption. “What else should I put in his house?”