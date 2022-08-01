Woman lures men to Bronx hotels for sex before her accomplices rob them at gunpoint

The New York Police Department is investigating a social media scheme designed to lure men into Bronx hotels with the promise of sex, only for masked criminals to tie up at gunpoint and rob them.

NYPD investigators said they are investigating five separate robberies between July 7 and 26, in which a woman used Facebook to invite men to several NYC hotels, where they fell into a vicious trap.

‘Once both’ [the woman and victim] being in the hotel room, the woman instructs the man to shower, and while he is in the bathroom, she lets another woman and a man into the hotel room,” the NYPD said.

“As the victim leaves the bathroom, the second woman and the man both show firearms to the victim and threaten to shoot him.”

Investigators said the victims were then tied up with duct tape to prevent any fight, and were released from their phones, wallets and any cash they were carrying.

NYPD Crime Stoppers released CCTV footage on Sunday of the two women and a man who allegedly orchestrated the plan, calling on the public for help in solving the case.

The NYPD has released security camera footage of the three individuals who allegedly orchestrated the robberies. The top two images show the same woman, while the bottom middle images and bottom right show the only man involved in the plan

The first of five robberies occurred on the evening of July 7, when a 31-year-old victim confiscated his phone, wallet and cards after being tied up with duct tape in a room at the Wheeler Hotel at 1162 Wheeler Avenue, according to police.

One of the women, in her twenties, was described as 5’2” tall, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing sports glasses and a distinct shoulder tattoo.

The second woman is said to be older, about 40 years old, and much smaller at 4’11” and 140 pounds, although the couple both have black hair.

The male accomplice, meanwhile, is believed to be about 25 years old, is 5’10” and weighs about 170 pounds with an average build and black hair.

All three individuals would have been involved in each robbery, given the similarities in their execution method and proximity to the crime scene.

The next two robberies took place on July 16 and 17 at the Crown Motor Inn at 3320 Boston Road and the Friendly Motor Inn at 1119 East Gun Hill Road, a police statement said.

A fourth robbery occurred at the Van Cortlandt Motel at 6393 Broadway just over a week later on July 24, before a fifth occurred on Tuesday, July 26 at the Sheridan Hotel at 1440 Sheridan Blvd.

All five victims were men between the ages of 31 and 48 and lost their phones, credit and debit cards, cash and in some cases car keys.

None of the men were injured in the robberies, police said.

The second and third of the five robberies took place on July 16 and 17, respectively, at the Crown Motor Inn (top) and the Friendly Motor Inn (bottom) with an interval of only one day.

Crime has skyrocketed in New York City in recent years. This year, crime is up 36 percent so far compared to the same time last year

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

It comes as New York City finds itself in the midst of a startling crime wave that prompted Mayor Eric Adams to declare in May that he had “never witnessed crime at this level.”

Overall crime in the city is up 36.9 percent, with 18,618 more incidents reported to date than last year.

Grand theft is the biggest crime in town with a felony soon after.

The crime rate has risen 19 percent since 2021, with 2,310 more reported incidents, according to statistics from the NYPD.

The statistics from the year to date show that 14,461 crimes have been reported compared to 12,151 in the same time last year.

