Woman who has lip filler to make her lips 10 times usual size

A body modification fan who has had 30 piercings, implants, tattoos and fillers to boost her lips to ten times their usual size has said she has no regrets – despite people saying she looks like a monster.

Make-up apprentice Chiara Dell’Abate from Rome is in her early 20s but has been transforming her body since she was 12.

She said she was bullied in her youth for no reason and it only stopped when she started changing her appearance.

She added that changing her body has opened up a world of experiences she would never have had otherwise.

Natural beauty: Aydin before her lip fillers. She says she was bullied in her early teens for no real reason, but that changed when she started turning to body modification

Aydin pictured a few days after a vial of lip fillers which helped make her lips 10 times their normal size

Fat lips: People online have called Aydin a monster for her huge lips and body changes – but she doesn’t mind the comments

Chiara, who goes by the name Aydin, said: ‘I saw modified people on TV when I was eight years old and got really curious.

‘My first piercing at the age of 12 started my journey which has changed my life forever.

‘It opened my mind. I learned to respect everyone’s choices. I learned to be kinder. Body modification has given me so much confidence.’.

Growing up with her mother, uncle, grandmother and younger brother but never knowing her father, Aydin said she was also a shy and introverted child who was bullied by her peers.

This was until she entered the world of body modification at the age of 12.

First she had her earlobes stretched and had her nostrils and labret or lower lip pierced. But she soon expanded to other modifications.

Now in her early 20s, she has nine silicone implants, including six on her outer labia, two on her forehead and one in her left hand.

Aydin has had many body modifications including facial piercings, full body tattoos and a tongue split (pictured above)

Aydin (pictured here aged 14) says changing her body has made her friendlier to people and more accepting of differences.

Aydin (pictured here at age 21 posing in Turin, Italy). She says she is always kind to her trolls as she herself was bullied

Aydin (pictured with dramatically long nails) takes part in a TV show in Rome – one of the jobs that has come her way since she changed her body

Covered in tattoos, including a large block black ink drawing on her neck. Aydin says she will never stop changing her body

She also has thirty piercings and fillers in her cheekbones.

Her entire body – face, neck, chest and back – is also covered in tattoos, as are her arms, palms, stomach and legs.

And in 2021 she also underwent cat eye surgery – which makes the eyes look tight.

But perhaps most striking are her lips.

Aydin has 18 fillers on her lips alone and prefers to inject her own lips, paying only for the vials, something she does not suggest to other people.

Usually lip fillers are 1ml up to 3ml in total – but she inserts 1ml of filler every month.

Aydin says that sharing her body with piercings, implants, tattoos and fillers has given her a new world of possibilities and that she will never stop making body modifications.

She said: ‘I’ve been on TV shows and even landed a role in a film that hasn’t been released yet.

‘I was also a body artist for a fetish club and I am often interviewed by anthropology students at university.

‘I have experienced so much at such a young age.’

Aydin also says people assume her parents failed her or she rebelled against them.

But she says that is completely wrong and that her mother has always supported her choice.

“My friends and family are just curious to know how these modifications heal,” she said. Most of my friends also have body modifications. My body changes have been cool to everyone around me.’

Aydin also describes herself as ‘plastic positive’ and she says there is no limit to her modifications.

She said: ‘I don’t judge people who have operations. As long as you respect the limits of your body’s health, you can have as many as you want.

‘People who want to do body modification should be true to themselves and just enjoy their journey.’

Aydin says her friends and family support her with her body changes — it’s just online trolls who don’t approve

Aydin has a tattoo of a high-heeled shoe on her leg (pictured) and others on her chest, neck and back

When asked about her experiences with bullies and trolls, Aydin said: ‘I was bullied more before I did my body modifications.

‘Unfortunately, like all school children, I was also usually a target for no reason.

‘I usually ignore online trolls, but if I do respond to them I try to be as friendly as possible.

‘If the trolls think I’m going to cry because of 15 vomiting emojis, they’re wrong.

‘I want to educate people and not hate back like they do. I have learned how to deal with this as a compromise to fully choose how to look.

‘People rarely have the courage to say anything to me personally.’

And she explains how she has a calm way of responding to trolls, believing they shouldn’t be listened to.

She said: ‘No one will be spared being judged by these trolls, no matter what you look like.

‘People who look “normal” face similar trolling online. Just don’t bother and feel down because of them. What matters is being true to yourself.’