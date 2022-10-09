Woman 'laid out the evidence' of her husband's infidelity before demanding a divorce 

<!–

A woman has revealed how she ended her 14-year marriage by printing out her husband’s online dating profile and leaving it on the kitchen counter.

She wrote ‘I want a divorce’ on another piece of paper and waited for him to find it when he got home from work.

‘I went to bed and later that night he came home, read it and went straight to bed next to me. Like water off a duck’s back for him,’ she told Mamamia.

The next day they sat down and both admitted to each other and themselves that they had been unhappy for a long time.

‘I wasn’t keen on divorce at all but I knew my worth and when I found the dating website profile I was too far gone. It was emotional cheating and physical cheating and I had just had enough. I was devastated too, she said.

At 44, the woman said she was ‘mid-menopausal’ when her relationship ended, making it ‘pretty bad timing’.

The couple’s daughter was ’11 or 12′ and was devastated by the news, which also coincided with puberty and the emotional and physical changes of becoming a teenager.

The woman revealed she had ‘forgiven’ her husband for cheating two years into their marriage and couldn’t do it again.

“I had a hunch he wasn’t faithful, as soon as I had proof I asked for a divorce.”

It was only years after the divorce that the now 50-year-old ‘broke down’ and allowed himself to feel hurt and sad about his breakup.

She and her ex-husband spoke only of their daughter and were not on friendly terms for a long time.

Then suddenly it went well. She said they both attended their daughter’s graduation and ‘got on well’.

“I suppose time can sort of heal wounds and make things easier,” she said.

She said she has no plans to ‘ever have a partner again’ but has bought a dog, something her ex never allowed.