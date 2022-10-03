Woman killed on birthday trip after ‘nail pierced her main artery’ during Hurricane Ian

A woman celebrating her 40th birthday on holiday in paradise with friends was tragically killed when a nail from a collapsing roof pierced her heart during Hurricane Ian.

Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, from Dayton, Ohio, just before the storm’s arrival, Harris’ cousin Chanel Maston said WLWT.

Maston said: ‘We strapped ourselves to each other with a sheet, placed on the mattress. That water came out of the floor so fast, so fast. The roof was about to smash us.’

She continued: ‘We tried to kick the roof off and laid on the mattress. It kicked that roof off so that roof wouldn’t smash us and the roof went and we went.’

During the carnage, Maston posted videos on Facebook and checked in with family members back in Ohio to assure them the group was safe.

She added: ‘We started calling people before the water really started to rise. We called 911. We called 211. We called everybody to get us out of there and nobody came.’

The relentless wind and rain continued to batter the house’s roof until it finally gave way, trapping Harris-Miles and puncturing a major artery.

Her cousin said: ‘She was trapped underneath. A nail pierced her main artery. She just turned 40 on September 23. She just turned 40.’

She died on September 29. According to Facebook posts, the rest of her group was able to fly home on September 30. Her remains are still in Florida.

The group were trapped in the home for 14 hours before being rescued.

Paying tribute, Maston said: ‘She loved everything. She loved life.’

That sentiment was echoed on Harris-Miles’ Facebook page, where she wrote: ‘I love to have fun, enjoy myself, you only live once.’ On that profile, she adds: ‘If it doesn’t make dollars, it doesn’t make sense.’

A friend wrote of the victim on Facebook: ‘I love you sister and I pray heaven enjoys your company as much as we did. You were definitely the life of the party’.

The post continued: ‘Your spirit will surely resonate with us until we meet again.’

Another friend wrote: ‘I’m so glad we spent your birthday with you. I’m so glad I told you I loved you before we left. I will forever miss you.’

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as stricken residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

The death toll was expected to continue to rise as flooding receded and search teams pushed further into areas initially cut off from the outside world.

Hundreds of people have been rescued as emergency workers sifted through homes and buildings flooded or completely washed away.

The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the Mid-Atlantic, but not before washing out bridges and piers, jamming massive boats into buildings on land and shearing roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

The majority of deaths confirmed in Florida were drowning in stormwater, but others from Ian’s tragic aftermath. An elderly couple died when they lost power and their oxygen machines went off, authorities said.

As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwest coast alone, said Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk delivered about 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.”

Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.

Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without power, down from a peak of 2.67 million.

In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not release any details about the planned visit.

The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, making it accessible only by boat or air. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door-to-door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.

Some were flown out by helicopter and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as the water continued to rise.

Chris Schnapp was at the Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers on Saturday, waiting to see if her 83-year-old mother-in-law had been evacuated from Sanibel Island. A pontoon boat arrived with a load of passengers from the island – with suitcases and animals in tow – but Schnapp’s mother-in-law was not among them.

‘She stayed on the island. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law own two businesses over there. They evacuated. She didn’t want to go, Schnapp said.

Now, she said, she wasn’t sure if her mother-in-law was still on the island or had been taken to a shelter somewhere.

On Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, houses were reduced to splinters and boats flooded roads as a volunteer rescue team went door-to-door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated. People described the horror of being trapped in their homes as the water continued to rise.

“The water just kept pounding the house and we saw boats, houses — we saw everything just fly by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears.

He said that if it wasn’t for his wife who suggested they stand up on a table to avoid the rising water, he wouldn’t have made it: ‘I started to lose my sensibility because when the water stands for your door and it splashes on the door and you see how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive.’