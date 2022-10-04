Woman kicks out teenage server at her wedding for inappropriate outfit

The woman threatened to call the police as she did not want to be overshadowed

A bride has asked if she is ‘wrong’ to kick a 19-year-old waiter out of her wedding because of her ‘distracting’ appearance.

On Reddit, the bride said the teenager was wearing ‘too much eyeliner’ and was upset because she had a ‘flashy’ ring, diamond studs in her ears, a stud in her nose, a low-cut top and tight trousers.

The disgruntled bride complained to the manager several times and eventually had her removed from the scene.

“After the wedding photos we went to our cocktail hour and that’s when I saw her,” the woman wrote.

‘My guest were all told to wear dark colors so my husband and I stood out, I also asked my guests to wear minimal makeup. I had expected that this also applied to the staff.’

She said the 19-year-old female server had “clearly too much eyeliner”.

‘She was wearing diamond studs in her ears, a flashy ring and one of those ugly nose studs. The staff uniform was a black long-sleeved shirt, but on her it was too low and her trousers were far too tight.’

‘When the manager came out I pointed at the server and asked for her to be dealt with because she was super distracting. The manager apologized and called the server back into the kitchen,’ the wife explained.

‘Not even an hour later the waiter was out again serving food for dinner. I called the manager again and asked if the server could work in the back or go home.

Her boss said they were short staffed so she could see what could be done… after a few hours she reappeared behind the bar.

‘I called the manager out one last time and told her if the server didn’t leave I was going to call the police. The boss finally gave up and told the girl to go home,’ she said.

The woman’s family was divided over the case. Her husband and mother-in-law believe she acted ‘crazy’ and ‘probably got some poor college kid fired for nothing’.

But her mother and the girl said that it is her wedding and she can do as she wants.

‘It’s my wedding and I don’t want anyone to outshine me and the server to know she’s at work and not dressing up that much. I feel a bit bad because she was quite young.’

Thousands of people have commented on the thread; the majority feel the bride is wrong.

‘She threatened to call the police! Because a person showed up for and did their job. Could you imagine that conversation! In what universe would the police show up to arrest someone for doing their job while wearing jewelry and *checks notes* with breasts,’ said one.

“She spent her own wedding freaking out that a young waiter in uniform may have outshone her. What a waste of energy,” said another Reddit user.

“Being married is not an excuse to abuse servants,” said one woman.