Woman jumps from moving vehicle to escape kidnapper after being abducted at knifepoint

A woman jumped from a moving vehicle to escape a man who allegedly kidnapped her with a knife in Vancouver when she stopped to help him.

Jeremy Alexksa, 31, was identified Tuesday, days after he was arrested in the kidnapping that ended dramatically in the early hours of Saturday after a police chase through part of Washington state.

Alexksa is accused of kidnapping the woman – who has not been publicly named – on Friday night after she allegedly gave the man water and a lift to the gas station.

Hours later, a family in nearby Camas, Clark County, said they were awakened by a woman in distress who was banging on the door and screaming for help.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” the woman is said to have said.

Local authorities were called to the house and after a brief police chase, Alexksa was found in the victim’s vehicle and then taken into custody. He is currently held on a $750,000 bond.

The terrifying ordeal happened less than a day after mother of two Eliza Fletcher, 34, was kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee, while jogging on Friday morning. Her body was found Monday and suspect Cleotha Abston was charged with her murder.

Across the country from the kidnapping in Memphis, Jamie Woods and his wife, Caitlin Martin, were shocked when the woman tried to get in through the back door of their home.

“She told me someone was trying to kill her and took her car, so I said okay and walked her down the street to see if I could see anything,” said Jamie Woods. “At that point, the car she’d shown me had turned the corner.”

Woods called 911 and Clark County officers, who arrived at the scene about 4:30 a.m., saw the suspect in her car and a 10-minute chase ensued, according to a police report. press release. The suspect was arrested near NE 2nd and 115th Street with the help of the Vancouver Police Department.

The woman later told officers that the ordeal began around 7 p.m. Friday as she checked her mail in her Harney Heights neighborhood of Vancouver.

She explained that the man approached her and asked for water and a ride to a gas station, so she agreed and drove him to a nearby Arco station, 2829 E. Mill Plain Blvd., according to an affidavit obtained by The Colombian.

Alexksa then pulled out a 3-inch knife when they arrived at the gas station, held it to her leg and told her to move to the passenger seat, the affidavit said. It was reported that the suspect sat in the driver’s seat and continued to drive through the county.

The woman told authorities that, according to the affidavit, she jumped out of the SUV three times in an attempt to escape, but then got back into the vehicle because she was concerned about her wallet and cell phone. The items were later found in her car, police said.

The Woods family in Camas, Washington was awakened by the distressed woman who banged on the door and called for help

The woman was eventually able to escape near Northeast 28th Street and 223rd Avenue, where she jumped out of the SUV and knocked on doors and screamed for help.

She woke up Woods and his wife, who told… KOIN they initially thought the woman was drunk when they were startled by the woman trying to enter the back door of their house.

“She told me someone was trying to kill her and took her car,” Woods said. “So I said okay and walked her down the street to see if I could see anything.”

After Woods saw the car she described, Woods called 911.

“But the whole time she was at the door, I stayed behind the gate because 911 told me to stay inside,” he said. “But for the safety of my family and the safety of the woman—and myself, I wouldn’t go back in there and ignore her—just in case the story were true.”

Woods called 911 and officers arrived and began a search for the car, which was quickly found.

Officers spotted the suspect in her car and after a 10-minute chase, Clark County officers arrested him with the help of the Vancouver Police Department. He was taken into custody near NE 2nd and 115th.

Alexksa refused to reveal his identity to authorities, but was finally named on Tuesday.

He has since been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery by the Vancouver Police Department, after the initial kidnapping, robbery, reckless driving and attempting to evade charges from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexksa appeared in the Clark County Supreme Court on Tuesday, where Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000. He will be arraigned on September 16.

