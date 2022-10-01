Woman jailed for more than five years for making 10 false rape claims against two different men

An Essex woman made 10 false rape allegations against two men, prompting 60 police inquiries – which eventually revealed the men were not in the area at the time.

Cathy Richardson, 35, from Westcliff, made a series of allegations against two men between January and May 2021 and has now been jailed for more than five years.

Essex Police chiefs have criticized her actions, which they say had a ‘major impact’ on the lives of the men she accused and resulted in wasted police time and resources.

Police added that her false allegations have also done a “huge disservice” to real victims of sex crimes.

Richardson’s allegations led to officers conducting 60 investigations, with one of the men she accused being arrested and forced to undergo a forensic examination.

As officers continued their investigations into Richardson’s claims, they found that CCTV, phone data and information from automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras showed that the alleged attacker was not in the area at the time Richardson alleged , that the assaults had taken place.

One of the men even agreed to have a GPS tracking tag fitted to his ankle, which would send an alert to the police if it was broken or removed.

On a number of occasions, data from the tag was analyzed and showed he was not in the area when Richardson said the attack had taken place.

Richardson was arrested on May 28 last year and later charged with perverting the course of justice.

She admitted 10 counts at Salisbury Crown Court and was jailed for five years and one month on Friday.

Detective Inspector James Holmes, who led the investigation, said: “When an allegation of rape or sexual assault comes to us, our starting point is to believe the person making the allegation.”

‘They are horrific offenses and have a massive impact on those who have experienced them and we have specialists and staff supporting them and investigating.

To begin with, Cathy Richardson’s claims were no different, and we conducted our investigations with compassion and empathy.

“But it quickly became clear that the claims Richardson had made were not what they seemed.

“Her allegations do a great disservice to victims of rape and sexual assault who need our help and support.

‘And they have had a huge impact on the lives of the two men she had accused.

“Her allegations led to a significant number of inquiries which for our officers took up a huge amount of time and resources that we would have preferred to have directed towards helping genuine victims who really need us.

‘I sincerely hope that this case does not deter rape and sexual assault victims who really need our help from reporting offenses to us.

‘I want to assure you that you will be believed, we will support you and we will investigate what happened.’

A spokesman for Essex Police added that the force was ‘dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls in Essex’.

They said: ‘We have dedicated officers across the county – whether they specialize in investigating sexual abuse or domestic abuse, offer a uniformed response to immediate reports of violence, or officers and staff who are at the other end of our 999 call.

‘They work together to reassure and protect victims and bring violent offenders to justice.

‘We know there are some people who don’t feel comfortable reporting crimes to the police and it’s up to us to win and maintain trust.’