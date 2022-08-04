Woman is unrecognisable after losing 13st and £20,000 of surgery

This woman looks unrecognizable after dropping 13 bricks and getting a £20,000 makeover.

Jessie Jane O’Brien, 31, of Rossendale, Lancashire, was taunted by playground bullies who called her “Jessie Obese” during her childhood.

In her twenties, she weighed 23 stones at her heaviest, but every diet she tried was unsustainable.

Tired of her size 26 frame, Jessica underwent gastric bypass through the NHS.

She then paid £20,000 for a tummy tuck, liposuction, various lifts including back and chest, along with implants, most of them just before her 30th birthday in September 2021.

Now she is beaming with confidence as she enters a new chapter of her life weighing in at 10th 6lbs.

Jessie Jane O’Brien, 31, of Rossendale, Lancashire, is unrecognizable after losing 13th and undergoing £20,000 surgery

At her heaviest, Jessie weighed 23 and wore clothes in size 26. She tried dieting, but struggled to stick to any of the weight-loss programs she tried.

Jessie transformed her figure after paying £20,000 for a tummy tuck, liposuction, several lifts including back and chest, along with implants

She said, “I feel like I’ve been given a second chance at life.

“I can finally live my life the way I’ve always wanted to.

“I used to hide behind my friends because I was ashamed.

“I’ve never felt worthy, but now I’ve found myself and couldn’t be happier.

Now a size 10, Jessie said she’s living proof that anyone can be who they want to be

“But it hasn’t been easy to get to where I am now, it’s been tough both mentally and physically.”

It took a year for Jessie to halve her body weight, but she was left with excess skin all over her body, forcing her to go for cosmetic surgery.

She has now been under the knife three times abroad; starting with a tummy tuck in Poland costing £5,700 in July 2020.

On arrival in the UK, Jessie developed an infection and had to undergo surgery for three hours to remove it.

Before her weight loss (left), Jessie moved to Manchester because she couldn’t bear to see people bullying her as a child. Jessie after surgery to remove loose skin on her arms, back and abdomen (right)

The ‘terrible’ experience didn’t deter Jessie and she flew to Lithuania in October 2020 for an arm and armpit correction along with a breast lift and implants.

She said: ‘A lot of people think weight loss surgery is the easy option, but it isn’t.

“There are risks involved and it’s scary – it’s so important to research clinics properly.

“Losing 13 stones left me with a sagging back. It didn’t look normal, so I was willing to go under the knife again.

‘From the first tummy tuck I had dog ears on my hips.

Jessie barely recognizes herself in old photos, she’s confident and happy at last, but she denies surgery was an ‘easy’ way to get her dream body

“It wasn’t done right, so I needed another one.

“I saved every penny I made to pay £8,000 for the procedures.

“For me I had no other option – I was overjoyed with my new weight, but my skin was so flabby.

“My breasts looked like they belonged to a 100-year-old lady. They were limp and terrible.

“It was so shocking to watch – I suffered from body dysmorphism for some time before surgery.”

Before she lost weight, Jessie was a size 26 and had J cup breasts. It took her trust and she said she never ‘felt worthy’

Before she lost weight, Jessie had rolls of fat on her back and it destroyed her confidence (left). After her weight loss, one of her past bullies matched up with her on Tinder and didn’t recognize her (right)

Jessie O’Brien, 31, and her mother on her 30th birthday. She had most of her surgeries before reaching the milestone as she was determined it would be a new beginning

Unhappy about her weight, Jessie started working at age 16 because she could no longer handle being around bullies at school. Jessie pictured before her gastric bypass surgery, which she had on the NHS (right)

Before she lost weight, Jessica’s chest had a J cup, they are now a perky 32DD.

Jessie was delighted to wear a size 10 dress for her 30th birthday on September 9, 2020.

More recently, Jessie returned to Lithuania for surgery to remove the excess skin on her legs, arms, back, hips and buttocks.

She adds, “I’m finally happy with my body.

Jessie O’Brien, 31, shows breasts prior to lift and implant. She said she looked 100 years old before her surgery

‘I paid £6,500 for an upper, lower back and hip lift, along with a butt lift and a Brazilian butt lift that transferred fat to my buttocks.

“I have scars, but I love them, they’re part of my story.”

These days, Jessie barely recognizes herself in old photos, she is confident and happy at last.

She’s active and a healthy weight, but a recent non-scale win was when she equaled one of the bullies on Tinder.

She said, “My teenage years were traumatic.

‘When I was 16 I went straight to work because I didn’t want to be around children anymore.

“I even moved to Manchester as a young adult because I hated meeting bullies.

“So it was an incredible moment when I matched one of them on Tinder, he didn’t even recognize me!

“I reminded him who I was and he then unmatched me instead of apologizing, but I don’t mind.

“I’m living proof that you can be who you want to be and that’s all that matters, I hope I inspire others.”