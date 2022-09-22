Woman is pregnant with own son’s child

A 56-year-old mother has revealed she is pregnant with her own son’s baby – after her daughter-in-law discovered she was unable to carry a child.

Nancy Hauck, of St. George, Utah, decided to be a surrogate for her son, Jeff Hauck, 32, and his wife, Cambria, 30, after her daughter-in-law had a hysterectomy, meaning she was unable to carry more children.

Knowing her son loved being a father, she tentatively offered to be the couple’s surrogate – not believing it would be possible due to her age.

But the embryo was transferred successfully – and the baby is now due in November, with Nancy saying she ‘can’t wait to give birth’.

Nancy, an administrator, said: ‘I never imagined I’d be pregnant at 56 or that this would be possible, but it’s the most beautiful thing.

Nancy Hauck, 56, of Utah, helped out after her daughter-in-law was left unable to carry a child – and says she can’t wait to give birth to her grandchild

Pictured (L-R) Nancy, Cambria, Jeff and Jason. The family is delighted that another child will soon arrive

Nancy decided she wanted to be a surrogate for her son Jess and her daughter-in-law Cambria because they had struggled so much with fertility issues.

The couple had IVF for six years before having twins, Vera and Ayva, now three.

They then had a second set, Diseal and Luka, now 11 months – but the birth was traumatic and led to Cambria having to have a hysterectomy.

But the couple still had several frozen embryos in storage that they had hoped to implant.

Nancy offered to be a surrogate for her son, Jeff Hauck, 32, and his wife, Cambria, 30, after her daughter-in-law had a hysterectomy following the traumatic birth of their twins.

Nancy said: ‘They have had many struggles with infertility – but they had seven embryos to try with IVF and decided they wanted to use them all.

“Cambria could no longer carry her own children. And I just had a feeling a few months in that I should offer to do it.

‘I told my son and he was crying and shocked – I hadn’t even told my husband at the time but he was really supportive.’

But despite her offer, no one in the family thought it would be possible because of her age.

‘I told my son and Cambria that I was willing but that I thought I was getting old.

‘But to my surprise the doctors said I was fit and able to do it and here I am.

‘The pregnancy has been very similar to carrying my son, but I’ve been a little more nauseous. I feel very powerful when I carry my son’s daughter.’

A scan of the embryo that was transplanted into Nancy after Cambria had a hysterectomy, leaving her unable to carry more children

Pictured Jess, Cambria, Nancy and Jason with a scan photo. They will soon all be welcoming another little girl into the world

But they still mentioned the idea to fertility doctors, saying Nancy had previously had five healthy children without complications.

“The doctor said I might be a carrier and asked if I wanted to come in for an exam to see if I was viable,” Nancy said.

‘I was shocked that it might actually be an option, but still very willing to do it for my son.’

The test showed that Nancy was a viable carrier, but it was likely that they would have to act quickly before she entered menopause.

“I left the choice up to Jeff and Cambria,” Nancy said.

‘They had just had their twins so it was very quick to have another baby.

Jeff said what his mother has done has left him in awe of her ‘kindness, love, strength, attitude, wisdom and dedication’

Meanwhile, Cambria, 30, has praised her mother-in-law, saying she tries to support her through her scared and happy moments

‘But they decided to go for it.’

Nancy started her hormone treatment in January 2022 and injected herself every day for 12 weeks with the help of her husband and Jeff’s father, Jason, 59, an optometrist.

The fertilized embryo was then transferred to her uterus a month later.

And they were all ‘over the moon’ when it worked.

“It was a little scary since it’s been 26 years since I had a baby,” Nancy said.

‘I had a feeling just before the blood test that it had worked and I took a test and it was positive.

“They were absolutely crazy when we found out for sure that I was pregnant.”

Nancy said the pregnancy has been similar to her others, except she has had a little more sickness.

And she said that while her other children were initially scared of her, they have now come around to the idea.

Nancy and Jason – pictured here by a rock – are thrilled to be grandparents again

Nancy (pictured here right on a beach) stepped in to help her daughter-in-law Cambria (left) after Cambria was unable to carry more children

She added: ‘This has all been a big leap of faith. It is remarkable and a beautiful thing to do. I think that’s a pretty rare thing to do.

‘I never planned it, but I’m so glad I chose to carry my son’s baby.’

Cambria has been able to go to all appointments with Nancy and the family was ecstatic to find out they were expecting a girl in May 2022.

Cambria, a dance studio owner, said: ‘It’s so humbling that Nancy is doing this for us.

‘She sacrifices so much for us and our family and we just feel so grateful. It has been so miraculous and beautiful to watch Nancy carry our sweet little girl.

‘She has been nothing short of amazing and filled with so much light and grace.

‘They say pregnancy comes with a glow, but Nancy’s is a fully lit beacon.’

She added that she communicates ‘constantly’ with Nancy and shares both the scared and funny moments.

And she says that it has been special to be able to support her.

Pictured Jeff and Cambria, Nancy and Jason with three-year-old girls Vera and Ayva and 11-month-old boys Diseal and Luka

Barefoot in the sand: The family is happy to look after and support each other – even on this unusual journey

She said: ‘I like to give presents and Nancy is constantly on my mind so when I see something that makes me think of her I get it.

‘I try to make her favorite meals, we ask to give her foot rubs, and just take every opportunity to show our love and gratitude for this miracle she is performing for us.

‘We can’t wait to meet our daughter.’

Nancy’s son Jeff, a computer scientist, said: ‘I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mother [who] was willing to make those kinds of sacrifices for my family.

‘Having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us – but I was very touched that she would even offer.

‘The whole journey has left me in awe. I am in awe of my mother – her kindness, love, strength, attitude, wisdom and dedication through this experience has been humbling and beautiful to witness.’

Nancy’s grandson is due on November 5th and – according to plan – will be born with Jason, Jeff and Cambria in the room.

Jeff added: ‘Being a father has always been my dream, I love all my children and take my role and responsibility as their father very seriously.

“The opportunity to be a father to another beautiful baby girl is the greatest gift and blessing I could receive.

‘There is no payback for something like this – all I can do is follow the example my parents set and try to give the same level of love and devotion to my own family and to others.’