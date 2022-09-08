Woman is left with FOUR eyebrows after botched cosmetic tattoo procedure in Thailand

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has suffered four eyebrows after a failed cosmetic tattoo in Thailand.

Nipapron Meeking, 32, was shocked to see two additional arches on her forehead drawn with permanent cosmetic ink at a hole-in-the-wall clinic in Rayong province, eastern Thailand.

The irate customer confronted the bumbling tattoo artist, who reportedly promised to erase £35 eyebrows.

A woman has four eyebrows from a failed cosmetic tattoo in Thailand

But the store closed the next day and the owners could not be reached.

Meeking had to live with the unusual features for a year until a cosmetic tattooist contacted him and offered to fix them for free.

She said, “I remember planning a trip with my friends and wanted new eyebrows to look beautiful.

‘A friend suggested me a shop. After the procedure I looked in the mirror and was speechless.

“Not long after what happened, the store closed and I don’t know where the owner is now.

“I hated living with four eyebrows on my forehead, but luckily I found this new tattoo artist.”

After living with the unusual features for a year, a tattoo artist contacted Meeking and offered to remove them for free (pictured after the removal)

Tattoo artist Pattawee Phumkasem, 32, said: ‘After seeing Nipaporn’s condition, I knew I had to help her. It normally costs £350, but I’m willing to do it for free.

“It will take me three months to give her new and beautiful eyebrows. I’ll have to remove the old ink and wait for it to fade before drawing the new eyebrows.’

Nipapron went to three different clinics to clean up the unwanted tattoo on her face, but the stains remained prominent.

She said: ‘I didn’t know what to do and mostly stayed inside because it really affected my self-confidence.

‘I also went to several artists, but they couldn’t fix it. I can finally live a normal life with this new artist.’