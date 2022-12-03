Woman is killed after being shredded by boat propeller in Colombia

A 26-year-old woman has died after being torn apart by a boat propeller as she jumped into the Caribbean Sea in an attempt to retrieve her flip flops.

Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, of California, was bleeding profusely after suffering horrific injuries to her legs, buttocks and lower back in the waters off White Wata Beach in San Andres, Colombia.

Mobile phone images of the horrific accident show how nearby boaters screamed in fear last weekend when the sea turned red with blood.

Despite multiple blood transfusions and surgeries, Ms. Fajardo died of cardiac arrest.

Ms. Fajardo was jet skied to a hospital on the island, where she underwent multiple blood transfusions and surgeries to repair her arteries.

The tragic accident happened on November 27 when Ms. Fajardo dived into the sea to find her sandals. In the water, the holidaymaker was hit by the propeller.

After the operation, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but suffered another cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning, this time fatal.

Medics also had to resuscitate her after she went into cardiac arrest.

After the operation, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but suffered another cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning, this time fatal.

According to reports, the boat involved in the incident was carrying 24 tourists and two crew members.

Dimar – Colombia’s maritime authority – said in a statement: “The vessel has been immobilized and the two crew members have been made available to the relevant authorities by the Coast Guard of the Colombian Navy as part of the due process of investigation.”

Officials in San Andres are now reminding swimmers to stay clear of moving boats and to warn crew if they enter the water.

Earlier this year, the youngest son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire banker died after being maimed by a razor-sharp 36-inch propeller as he jumped into the water to rescue his fiancé.

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, dove into the ocean after his fiancée, Andrea Montero, fell into the water during a fishing match in the Florida Keys.

Ms. Montero, 30, managed to stay clear of the propellers and avoid serious injury before being pulled safely out of the water.

However, Mr. Alviarez hit the propeller immediately upon entering the water and died of his injuries. The couple would marry in November.

Lindsey Partridge, 22, also died in a boating tragedy in March. She was on a boat in Florida with her boyfriend when a rogue wave reportedly swept her off the ship.

The couple was just 500 feet offshore near the Boca Raton Beach Club when a 25-foot wave crashed over the boat, knocking Mrs. Partridge overboard.

Her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, tried to maneuver the boat back to pick up his girlfriend, but was unable to.

Lifeguards from a nearby beach club recovered Ms. Partridge and swam her back to shore. She was taken to hospital, but was found to have suffered a fatal head injury and could not be resuscitated.

Earlier this year, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, (right) died after being maimed by a razor-sharp 36-inch propeller as he jumped into the water to rescue his fiancée (left)