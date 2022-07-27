Woman is insulted after brother-in-law named his DOG after her

A woman has sparked a fierce online debate after revealing that her brother-in-law named his new dog after her, with some saying it was flattering and others telling her to cut him out of her life.

The anonymous poster went to the UK parenting forum mumsnet to share her story and to ask for the opinion of others.

She revealed that she has always had a funny relationship with her husband’s brother, and that they “played the mick” at each other.

However, things have gone a step too far after he named the new family dog ​​after her, and she feels “seriously embarrassed and hurt” and fears people will mock her for it.

Some commentators insisted she was too sensitive and urged her to move on, but others agreed it was offensive and said they would stop talking to him.

Although the poster said they enjoyed “taking the mick out” of each other, their relationship has now fallen apart (stock image)

The anonymous poster from the UK took to Mumsnet to share her woes, revealing that her brother-in-law named his dog after her, and her partner thought she was being oversensitive by being angry about it

Explaining the situation, she wrote: “My other half’s brother and I get along, but recently that hasn’t been the case.

We used to argue about anything and everything and take a gamble, but this was often limited to when it was just our family [and] their family is there, ie my other half and children, and the same for him.

“A year ago his brother-in-law retired at the age of 50 and his son and wife, who live in the same house, decided to get a dog. This was about a month ago. They gave the dog the same name as mine and I found it very insulting.

“My other half said they’ve always loved my name and that’s why they did it.

“When we met at a wedding last week, I told them they could have chosen another name out of the millions, they just smiled and said it was a beautiful name.

“They all had grins on their faces. My kids laughed at first, but they understood and told me to ignore it.

My other half says I’ve always been too ‘sensitive’ and ‘hypocritical’. For example, I often take the p*** out of the brother in law and his wife, but as I said only when the two families are alone

“I am deeply ashamed, hurt and afraid that others will discover this and mock me. Am I unreasonable?’

A number of respondents thought it was not so bad and that the poster should not show that they were bothered by it

Some said it’s okay and the poster shouldn’t waste time worrying.

One wrote: ‘They gave the dog your name. And then? You don’t own it and you can’t help it, so just let it go.’

Another added: ‘I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal.

“People don’t call their dogs names they hate, they’re names they like and dogs are (in most cases) very much loved and part of the family.

“I’ve never understood why people get so mad about it.”

And a third wrote: ‘It sounds like you’re very easily turned on and they think it’s funny that everything scares you.

“It also sounds like you’re a little paranoid, how do you think they train their bonkers dog to bark at you? By showing your photo? I’d just rise above it, if they see you don’t get excited they won’t, but as you keep giving them a response, they’ll continue to enjoy poking you.”

To some, the thought of having a beloved companion animal named after them was very flattering

Others actually took it as a compliment and didn’t see why anyone would be offended.

One wrote: ‘Take it as a compliment. The joke is on them because the dog is a beloved member of the household.’

Another agreed, writing: ‘Am I the only one who would be flattered?’

And a third added, “Why should you be offended?”

Meanwhile, others felt that the brother-in-law has behaved horribly and that the poster would be within her right to ban him from her life

However, others were outraged on behalf of the poster and agreed that the situation was offensive.

One suggested she ban the relatives from her life, writing: ‘I suggest you go to NC’ [non contact] with them.’

Another said: ‘YANBU, they sound like a damn grin.

“Don’t invite them anymore and don’t go to theirs.”

And a third fully agreed, adding: ‘Sounds like a great excuse to spend time with them.

“If your GP wants to visit you, say, ‘No, you’re taking the kids. I wouldn’t want to mess up the dog’ and have a nice, quiet time at home alone.”