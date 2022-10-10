Woman ‘is dragged out of her Stanford University office and raped in a basement’

Instead, they reported the crimes to the university’s public security department

The victims chose not to give details to police, according to an update from Stanford University

Comes after a similar report of a bathroom rape on the Stanford campus in August

Stanford University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating claims that a woman was dragged into a basement of a campus building on Friday and raped.

The unnamed woman said she was working in her office around 12:30 p.m. when a man entered the room, grabbed her and forced her downstairs to an empty room, where he then raped her.

Her account of the incident provided few details other than saying the perpetrator was an “adult male,” according to a Stanford University press release published Saturday, which said the victim “chose not to disclose information about the crime to the police.” parts’.

The official update said the alleged victim instead lodged a complaint with a mandatory on-campus reporter — individuals affiliated with the university who are available to speak to victims of abuse and are required by law to report crimes to authorities.

Stanford University update on Saturday said the DPS is “actively investigating” the incident and called on other university members to come forward with additional information “due to the limited information currently available.”

It comes just months after an alarmingly similar incident of rape was reported in a bathroom near Wilbur Hall, a large student complex on campus.

The August victim reported that she was grabbed in a parking lot near the dorm rooms on the evening of August 9 around 5 p.m. and was dragged to a nearby bathroom and raped.

She, too, chose not to share details of her ordeal with police, but filed a complaint with a mandatory reporter who passed the details on to campus police and the DPS.

An official statement from Stanford Public Safety Director Laura Wilson and Title IX Coordinator Stephen Chen acknowledged the worrying nature of the two similar incidents on Saturday, but insisted neither victim wanted to speak to police.

“We know this report was alarming and disturbing, especially after a similar report in August near Wilbur Hall,” the statement said.

“Currently, the victim who reported assault yesterday has chosen not to share information about the crime with the police at this time. This also remains the case for the August report, which is still under investigation.’

The August report gave more details – the victim claimed she had seen her alleged attacker on campus before and described him as six feet tall and slim, with a beard and hazel eyes.

However, the report did not specify whether the alleged rapist was a student or a member of the university, and it is unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Stanford University was hit by a major rape scandal in 2015 when college student Brock Turner sexually assaulted a 22-year-old after a college party in January 2015.

He found her lying in a garbage can and sent a sad picture of her breasts to his friends before he raped her.

Prosecutors wanted him to get six of the maximum 14 years in prison, but Judge Aaron Persky only gave him six months, meaning he only spent three months behind bars.