Woman is determined to start a family with 74-year-old husband but NHS turned them down for IVF

A woman whose husband is 33 years her senior said their “dream” is to start a family together.

Shannon Quinn, 41, and her husband, Stephen Quinn 74, from Newport, Wales, met in 2014 when they bumped into each other on the playground of an elementary school where Stephen’s children attended and where Shannon worked.

Stephen, who is only a few years younger than Shannon’s parents, is often mistaken for her father when they’re out together, but the couple insist they don’t care what strangers think because they’ve found true love.

She admits that the only minor setback is that Stephen sometimes struggles to keep up with her sexually, but they’re still “soulmates.”

The mother of two said she was drawn to her lover’s “sexy smile and blue eyes.”

“As soon as I saw Stephen, I fell in love with him, and he says the same thing happened when he saw me,” she said.

“His sexy smile, friendly disposition, blue eyes and the way he hugged me when we first met made me fall head over heels.

“We have a magical relationship, and we don’t care about people judging us. People always think Stephen is my dad, or my kids’ grandpa when we’re all out together, but we just totally ignore it.

“He is only three years younger than my mother and four years younger than my father. They get along great, so it worked out perfectly.’

The couple, who have been together for nine years, want to have children together but have been turned down for IVF funding from the NHS due to their age and because they each have two children from previous relationships.

Mr and Mrs Quinn on their wedding day in 2017. Shannon says the only problem in their relationship is Stephen’s inability to keep up with her in the bedroom, but nine years after they met, the couple insists they are “stronger than ever.” ‘ to be.

Who is eligible for NHS-funded IVF treatment? The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) fertility guidelines make recommendations on who should have access to IVF treatment on the NHS in England and Wales. These guidelines recommended offering IVF to women under 43 years of age who have been trying to conceive through regular unprotected sex for 2 years, or who have undergone 12 cycles of artificial insemination. However, the final decision on who can have NHS-funded IVF in England is made by local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), and their criteria may be stricter than those recommended by NICE. If you are not eligible for NHS treatment or if you decide to pay for IVF, you can get treatment at a private clinic. Costs vary, but 1 treatment cycle can cost up to £5,000 or more.

Shannon said, “I’d love to have a baby with Stephen. Unfortunately, in 2014 I had to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer.

‘But I’m taking my chance and I’ve refused to take the follow-up because it causes early menopause and I wouldn’t be able to get pregnant.

‘We have already been rejected by the NHS for IVF as we both already have two children but I think this is so unfair as we want a family together.

“I really need the help of IVF. I don’t use birth control so I pray that one day I will conceive naturally so we can have a baby together. It’s our dream.’

Shannon says the only challenge associated with their age difference is that Stephen can keep up with her sexually.

Apart from that, she believes they are soul mates, and says she would like to live alone with him on a desert island.

She said, “My children weren’t bothered by my relationship with Stephen, they love him like their own father.

“His children love me too. We are like one big happy family. I was already in a relationship with his children because they went to the primary school where I worked.

“They grew up around me and we have a great dynamic. It doesn’t matter what the age is, it’s what’s in the heart that matters. He is my one true love and best friend.

“We spend all day, every day together and we never get bored or tired. If anything happened to Stephen, I wouldn’t bother looking for another relationship because nothing would compare to this.”