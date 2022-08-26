Woman is compared to ‘Little Bo Peep’ and a ‘Christmas ham’ after showing off her $200 wedding dress

A frugal bride accidentally ended up on the wrong end of a TikTok troll rant when she went to the app to show off the budget-friendly $200 pink wedding dress she found online.

But while Madi Hannah, of Dallas, Texas, was overjoyed with her penny-squeezing find, dozens of TikTok users disagreed with the look, cruelly comparing the bride-to-be to “Little Bo Beep” and a “Christmas ham.”

The online drama began to unfold after Madi shared a video of her unpacking her wedding dress and revealing that she tracked down a design online trying to save money.

Wanting to stray from the insanely high price tag that usually comes with a wedding, especially the white dress that costs many thousands of dollars, Madi decided to order a dress online without ever seeing it in person.

The budget-conscious bride decided to go this route and bought her dress from Luulla Shinning Bridal to save her pennies and was excited to share her dress with her 45,000+ followers, but got a different response from users who criticized her dress.

In the video, which has racked up more than 26.5 million views, the bride showed her opening the package her wedding dress arrived in, which resembled a basketball and was held together by a whole roll of tape.

“That’s what you get when you order an online dress for your wedding,” she captioned the video.

Madi began using a small pair of scissors to carefully cut the wrapper to reveal her dress.

She removed the pink dress from its tightly wrapped package and revealed her unique dress to her followers.

When users saw the pink fabric, they thought Madi had been given the wrong item, but in multiple follow-up videos, the bride revealed it was exactly what she wanted.

“It’s exactly what I was hoping for… I’m glad I trusted the process,” she said in a video as she flipped her dress, adding that she was “showing TikTok for my own family.”

Madi revealed that she loved her dress and couldn’t dream of a more perfect dress.

However, users seemed to disagree when Maddi revealed that a user compared her pink and blue non-traditional wedding dress to a “Christmas ham.”

Despite the comments, Madi said she was “happy” with her dress and encouraged her followers not to be put down by others.

While Madi couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect dress, users disagreed, even comparing her dress to “curtains” and “cotton candy.”

“It gives Mary Poppins and cotton candy,” said one user.

Another user asked, “Grandma’s curtains?”

While other users compared it to ‘Little Bo Peep’ and a ‘cheap curtain’.

One user wrote: ‘You know it’s your wedding day, don’t you?’

And while many users disagreed with Madi’s dress, others were just as in love with it as she was.

“That’s really beautiful,” commented one user.

“Wow, it’s beautiful,” added another user.

One user wrote: ‘I love it!’

‘Nice! My wedding dress was purple, so nice,” added another user.