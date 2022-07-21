Woman is captured by Mexican cops three years after murder of husband and two stepchildren

An alleged murderous stepmother has been caught on the run after three years on suspicion of murdering her millionaire and stepchildren after being removed from a will over an alleged affair with her stepson and a colleague.

Berenice Alanis was arrested on Wednesday at a hotel in the Mexican resort of Acapulco.

The capture was made possible by an alert guest, who had recognized her face from wanted posters, news network Telediario reported.

The person recorded Alan’s movements on a phone and alerted the police.

Authorities said Alanís allegedly hired the killers who walked into the Mexico City gym owned by her husband Jacobo Quesada, 51, and him along with his son Jacobo Quesada Jr., 25, and daughter Patricia Quesada, 24, on April 5, 2019 executed.

Alanis was taken into custody a few days after the triple murder, but was released on bail by a judge before fleeing.

She was reportedly spotted in the cities of Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero and Las Vegas while evading capture.

Alanís was hired by Jacobo Quesada as part of the cleaning crew at the gym before they started dating. He then left his wife Patricia Arrellano and married Alanís.

It is unclear when Alanís was hired, when he started dating and when he left his wife for Alanís.

Jacobo Quesada and his children made her part of the family and took her on vacations, including a visit to New York, where they went shopping and attended a New York Yankees game.

Authorities grew suspicious of Alan’s when she began selling her husband’s fleet of luxury cars by changing the name on the vehicles’ titles

He sought an end to the relationship in late 2018 after discovering that Alanís was cheating on him and sleeping with Jacobo Quesada Jr. and a gym worker.

The night of the murder, Jacobo Quesada was in an office at the gym with his children when Alan’s arrived to work out.

Alanís asked the receptionist for help with a workout routine. The killers then walked through the entrance to the office where they shot Quesada and his children.

Investigators became suspicious of Alan’s operations after she stole its fleet of luxury vehicles, including two Corvettes, and renamed all of its titles before selling them in 2019.

A judge approved an arrest warrant for her in December 2020, after prosecutors showed evidence that Alanís had planned the murder because she had been removed from her husband’s will and $20 million fortune.