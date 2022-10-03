Woman in her 60s is mauled to death by ‘at least two dogs inside home’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman in her 60s has been mauled to death by at least two dogs inside a home, the police say.

At around 4.25pm ​​today police were called to a property on St Brigids Crescent in Vauxhall where a woman in her 60s had been attacked by dogs.

Northwest Ambulance Service declared the woman dead at the scene.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and there is currently a greater effort at the scene – including officers from Merseyside Police.

Firefighters from Merseyside Fire and Rescue and paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service were also called.

A cordon has been put in place from Vauxhall Road to as far as Alderney Road.

Officers appear to be clustered around a side street of houses. Forensic technicians are also on the scene.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: ‘We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond.

“Our officers are on the scene carrying out further inquiries so if you have any information please let us know.”

You can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 690.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow