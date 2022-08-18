Woman high on meth barricades herself in deputy’s patrol car and shoots officer with his own AR-15

An Oklahoma woman high on meth was seen on video being held in a police officer’s car for crawling around and barking before she could release her handcuffs, find the officer’s assault rifle and start firing out the window.

Rachel Zion Clay, 36, was detained during a welfare check last Friday afternoon after homeowner Dale Moses called authorities over Clay’s erratic behavior.

Responding officers say they only intended to hold Clay, not arrest her, when they enclosed her double handcuffs and placed her in the back of a police car.

Shocking footage from the cruiser shows what happened next: Clay released her right wrist from her handcuffs, reached the console toward the front of the car, and unlocked the weapons compartment before grabbing an AR-15 assault rifle.

Rachel Zion Clay, 36, was detained by officers after she was found crawling and barking in an Oklahoma neighborhood

Rachel Zion Clay slipped out of her handcuffs before reaching to the front of the car and taking the officer’s assault rifle, which she then loaded

The officers and homeowner Dale Moses are seen just before the shooting, calmly discussing the situation outside the vehicle

Clay then points the gun out the back window, targeting the responding officers and the homeowner

She blindly fires nine shots from the pistol, thankfully grazing only Moses and an officer, who were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Clay can then be seen loading a magazine into the gun, flipping the gun’s flashlight and aiming out the rear window, and firing.

An officer and Moses were injured in the shooting when bullets grazed them, but both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were released from hospital.

Clay barricaded herself in the vehicle for more than four hours before surrendering, and officers found methamphetamine in her body.

She has now been charged with three felonies of shooting with intent to kill before the shooting and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The shooting destroyed the police vehicle when Clay shot out the rear windows, leaving glass and debris everywhere

The officers dive behind the car and try to stop Clay, but she ends up barricading herself in the car for over four hours

Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess called the situation a “freak deal” and noted that the handcuffs were placed correctly on Clay before she escaped.

Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess explained the situation, saying, “While sitting in the backseat patrol car, she was able to release her wrist from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly.”

“She could reach for our consoles. There are several switches; one is a gun switch to unlock the gun lock, and she found it, unlocked the gun safe, and was able to retrieve an AR-15 rifle,” Boggess said.

“Then she figured out how to put a bullet in it, set it on fire, and fired about 10 bullets at our deputies and a civilian,” he continued.

Boggess said police will make changes to their procedures after the incident, including the way their police cruisers are set up.

“One, I’ll say, is our console. Where there was actually a gun and she could see it, it will be replaced. We’re going to put a switch somewhere else in the vehicle to lock our weapon,” Boggess said.

He also stressed how rare the situation was and admitted that he had never seen anything like it during his time with the department.

“It’s a crazy deal. It’s one of these, probably, I’m not going to say one in a million. But you know, it’s one of those deals that, you know, once it happens, you go back and try to make sure it never happens again. And that’s what we’re looking at,” Boggess said.