Woman haunted by rape ordeal was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Uber driver

An Uber driver has been jailed after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a rape victim who booked with the company because her friends were worried she was walking home alone.

MdSultan Mahamud, 36, locked the woman in his vehicle and forced himself on her during a 12-mile terror ride as he tried to drive her to his home in Rochdale.

His victim, who had previously been raped by a stranger in a separate incident in 2019, had booked with Uber because her friends thought she would be safer getting a mini-cab.

But when Mahamud picked her up outside a bar in Manchester, he began sexually assaulting her by trying to kiss her and grab her leg – while he was driving.

During the journey, the terrified victim managed to secretly text a friend saying: ‘Help! The Uber driver has kidnapped me. I do not know what to do. I am so afraid. he has shut me in.

‘He has turned off my location. He kissed me. He has locked the doors, I can’t even jump out. I can’t do this again.’

She only managed to escape when Mahamud pulled up outside the home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester and disabled the lock so the woman could escape into the night.

Today, at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, Mahamud was jailed for four-and-a-half years after he admitted kidnapping and sexual assault.

The court heard how the incident took place on August 5, 2020, after the victim had been out with friends at Tribeca bar in Sackville Street, Manchester, and they continued chatting until 8am.

The victim, who is in her 20s, had logged into the Uber app at the end of a night out to get her back to her home.

She ordered an Uber as her friends thought she would be safer inside a taxi after she was raped by a stranger in 2019.

But when Mahamud arrived to collect her to take her to her flat on the edge of Manchester city centre, he forced himself on the woman.

He refused to let her out of his taxi and instead subjected her to a 12-kilometre ride of terror to his own home, repeatedly assaulting her at the wheel.

The victim, who has since moved away from the UK, later told police: ‘What happened to me in 2019 changed the way I lived my life on a regular basis as I no longer felt comfortable walking home alone.

‘I put my trust in a company like Uber, which I thought would protect me from harm, but this man did the opposite.

‘Now I don’t feel safe walking and I don’t feel safe getting taxis. He has completely broken my trust in what should be a safe method for everyone to get where they need to go.

‘I feel like it’s basically taken away my freedom of choice as I always rely on someone else being available to come home with me, I don’t feel safe going anywhere alone anymore.

‘I now only used three Ubers a week to get around, whereas I used to book one a day. When drivers do something unexpected, even something innocent, it still scares me.’

Mark Kellet, prosecuting, said in 2019 the complainant was the victim of a violent rape by a stranger as she walked home through the city centre.

He told the court: ‘That offense has nothing to do with the defendant in this case but it was present in the mind of the complainant’s friend who instructed her not to go home but to order an Uber for her safety – which serves to to illustrate the trust placed in taxi drivers.

“And it was present in the complainant’s mind during the defendant’s violation and afterwards, when she feared that she would be raped again – such that the previous offence, it is argued, is relevant to the harm he caused her. ‘

Speaking about the incident, Mr Kellett said: ‘While he was driving he (Mahamud) started talking to her and started talking about her boyfriend and said she didn’t want to have sex with him and this obviously made the complainant to feel uncomfortable.

“But while she thought she would be home in a few minutes, she chided the defendant by saying that such a state of affairs was deplorable.

‘The defendant stopped the car near where the complainant lived but told her she was lovely, asked her for her phone number and demanded a kiss.’

Sir. Kellett told the court Mahamud grabbed the victim by the shirt and pulled her towards him and removed both of their Covid masks before kissing her on the lips.

He said Mahamud then asked her to come back to his house. He told the court: ‘She responded by telling him she was going home but he ignored her and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

‘Instead he started driving without doing anything to take her home. She tried to open the rear passenger door, but it was apparently locked.

‘She felt uneasy about being taken to an unknown place against her will and used her phone to send messages and pictures to her friend, repeatedly expressing her fear that she was being taken against her will, that she could not come out of the car because it had been locked that the defendant touched her sexually.

‘She said she needed help and that she feared being raped again.

“The friend called the police while the complainant was still in the car and during the call he revealed “She was attacked last year too and it brings all that up”.

The court heard the victim used her phone to take pictures and video of Mahamud, including some clips where he can be seen sexually assaulting her. In a video, she is heard asking Mahamud to let her out.

Mahamud was heard to reply: ‘You enjoy and then I’ll lose you’, before finally pulling over and getting the passenger door open. She managed to slip past him and sought help from a passerby.

Mahamud was later arrested, but initially denied that it took place until the video footage was shown, but claimed that any sexual activity was instigated by his passenger.

The court heard his wife was currently six months pregnant with their child and had been unaware of the charges against him until the day of his sentencing.

His lawyer Mark Fireman put it mildly: “He had completely misjudged the situation.”

Sentencing Mahamud, Judge Angela Nield said: ‘Those who use taxi services such as Uber have a right to feel safe in their cabs and this was a clear breach of trust.

“While it is clear that the defendant could not have known the victim’s story, it is clear that her past trauma has significantly magnified this incident. If it were not for the victim’s accompanying videos and photos, we may not be here today.

‘What happened to her goes against the principle that many women hold that to stay safe they should take a taxi home instead of walking. You can’t bear to think about the anguish and fear she suffered during the period she sat in that car.’

Mahamud was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.