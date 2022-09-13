Woman has died after she was struck by a train in Adelaide

<!–

A South Australian woman has died after being hit by a train in the southern suburbs of Adelaide.

The 63-year-old woman was hit near Clarence Park train station in the Black Forest just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

It is believed the woman was trying to rescue her dog from the train as she ventured onto the rails.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The Seaford and Flinders railway lines were closed for some time while emergency services worked on the scene.

The rail corridor reopened for trains on Tuesday afternoon.