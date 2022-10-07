Woman from Cranbourne, Melbourne wins $50million Oz Lotto jackpot and says she can’t stop shaking

<!–

A Melbourne woman has scored herself a whopping $50 million for winning the biggest OzLotto windfall of the year.

The mum from Cranbourne, Melbourne was the only Division One ticket holder to win in the OzLotto draw 1494 drawn on Tuesday.

But the regular player didn’t realize until Friday morning that she had the winning numbers.

‘I’m shaking and my head is spinning! I can’t believe this, she told an official at Lott. ‘I only win $15 on a lottery ticket, so $50 million is out of this world.’

“I’ve been playing for a few years but I never expected this to happen to me,” said the winning ticket holder (pictured, stock image)

‘I’ve been playing for a few years but I never expected this to happen to me.’

Officials were unable to contact her initially as the ticket was not registered, so it is up to her to go ahead and collect her winnings.

She started looking up the winning numbers on Friday, crossing the numbers off her ticket one by one.

‘I couldn’t believe it when I found out there was only one Division 1 winner in Oz Lotto and they bought their ticket from Hampton Park. I thought to myself, ‘It can’t be me!'” she said.

‘Since I discovered the news, I haven’t stopped shaking like a leaf.’

The ticket holder bought the top winning ticket at the Hampton Park Lotto in Melbourne’s south (pictured)

She said she was not sure how to spend her fortune but said she would need time to process her lotto success.

The ticket holder bought the top winning ticket at the Hampton Park Lotto in Melbourne’s south.

Hampton Park Lotto owner Annabelle Johnstone said she had been on the edge of her seat for three days before the winner was found.

Ms Johnstone said it was a ‘glory’ for Hampton Park after the three days of complete mystery.

The winning numbers in the OzLotto draw were 37, 42, 47, 39, 5, 17 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 29, 22 and 38.

Tuesday’s multi-million dollar draw was OzLotto’s biggest win of 2022 and the fourth biggest of any lottery win in the country for the year