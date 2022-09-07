Woman found GUILTY of bizarre kidnapping of a confused schoolteacher in Queensland

A woman accused of kidnapping a private school teacher hours before he was hit and killed by a truck on a busy highway has been found guilty.

Lauren Grainger, 41, of Kin Kin in Queensland, had pleaded not guilty to the aggravated kidnapping of Brisbane teacher Anthony Stott on February 10, 2020.

Stott, a French teacher at St. Peters Lutheran College, was hit by a trailer on the M1 after allegedly being strapped to a chair and hit with a golf club in a barn on a farm in Cudgera Creek that belonged to Grainger and her partner Mark Frost.

On Wednesday, Grainger dabbed her eyes with a handkerchief after she was found guilty of kidnapping Mr. Stott. She will now be sentenced in December.

The decision marks the final chapter in a bizarre saga in which Mr. Stott collapsed in mid-air the day before his death.

He masturbated on a flight from Sydney to Brisbane while also yelling obscenities.

He later went on a high-speed nighttime drive in Brisbane that ended with his BMW skidding off the M1 and leaving it behind.

The court heard that he then walked to Grainger’s remote ranch, where he was tied to a plastic chair and allegedly beaten with a golf club.

Grainger claimed he was armed with a knife, but the judge told the jury there was no evidence that his fingerprints were on the weapon in question.

Grainger’s co-defendant, ex-partner Mark Frost and his friend Craig Button, pleaded guilty earlier this year and received a reduced sentence for testifying against Grainger.

She denied hitting Stott with the golf club, but admitted to taking pictures of him strapped to the chair, and texting them to friends to try and find out if they knew him.

The trial revealed that Stott was questioned for several hours before being loaded onto a farm while still strapped to the seat.

He was driven for several miles and then returned to the farm to be released before he died walked back to the highway and was fatally struck by the truck.

Her lawyer said she was acting in self-defense in a “very scary situation” when Stott arrived at the farm in the dark with “wild eyes” – rumpled, barefoot, armed with a knife and “like a junkie.”

Crown Prosecutor Josh Hanna, however, said the response from Grainger, Frost and Button was “completely exaggerated and unreasonable.”

“They didn’t give him a chance to explain who he was or what he was doing there – they went completely overboard in their response,” Mr Hanna told the jury, according to the judge. courier post.

“Under the completely wrong suspicion that he was there for sinister purposes, they restrained him, tied him up and spent the next few hours interrogated drunk and violently.”

He added that the trio said it seemed likely Stott was suffering from an “acute episode of mental health.”

Judge Jeffrey McLennan SC told jurors to determine whether Grainger’s actions were “unreasonable or excessive.”

After the verdict was handed down, Judge McLennan said a custodial sentence was “not inevitable.”

He said Grainger was of good character and bailed her out.

Out of court, Grainger’s attorney Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers said she was “very disappointed with today’s outcome.”

“But she thanks the jury and accepts the jury’s final decision,” he said. “This is a case where there are clearly no winners. She is clearly remorseful – she has been from the start – about what happened to Mr. Stott.

“She realizes it’s been hard for the family and in this case it’s been hard for everyone.”