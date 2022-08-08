Woman found dead in wealthy Brisbane suburb of Stretton
Mystery as a woman’s lifeless body is found in a million dollar Brisbane suburb – as police launch an urgent investigation
A wealthy Brisbane suburb is rocked by the grim discovery of a woman’s body.
Officers were called to a house in Coolidge Court, Stretton in the south of the city on Monday morning after reports of an incident.
Police have confirmed that a woman’s body has been found at the property.
A man helps the police with their investigation.
The median price for homes in Stretton is over $900,000.
