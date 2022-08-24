Woman found dead in Victoria Park, Redlands home as man speaks to Queensland Police

<!–

A woman found dead in her bed with significant facial injuries had police called to her home a month ago and detectives are now returning to the house to investigate her ‘suspicious’ death.

Queensland Police confirmed they spoke to the 56-year-old woman’s de facto partner, 58, after her body was found Wednesday morning at her home in Victoria Park, southeast of Brisbane.

The 58-year-old man called an ambulance just after 2 a.m. and asked them to hurry to Vanessa Place’s home.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and immediately called the police, with “eight or nine” patrol cars arriving in the early hours of Wednesday and taking over the house.

Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham told reporters on Wednesday that the woman was found by paramedics in her bed on the ground floor of the house with “facial injuries.”

Police found the body of a 56-year-old at the Vanessa Place home (pictured) in Victoria Point in Redland, Queensland, and are questioning a man in connection with the woman’s sudden death

Supt Massingham confirmed that police were called to the house by the dead woman on July 20.

“There is currently no warrant (domestic violence) between the 56-year-old lady and the 58-year-old man,” he said.

‘But at the request of the deceased, we were here on 20 July.

“The police were present on that occasion and had a conversation with her and also with the 58-year-old man.

‘And that conversation and that interaction is currently the subject of an internal review.’

Police are also investigating whether the woman had an illness before her death.

Supt Massingham said police were awaiting the autopsy for answers with no weapons found in or near the house.

“At this stage, post mortem is expected tomorrow,” he said.

“Until the autopsy is performed and a number of investigations are completed, we don’t know at this time whether this death is suspicious.”

The 58-year-old man is voluntarily assisting police and Supt Massingham said he was “disturbed” when paramedics arrived early Wednesday morning.

“He has provided us with a version of his observations from last night and he continues to help us,” he said.

“He was emotional and upset, he allowed access to the Queensland Ambulance Service home.

“I think he was aware of the deceased’s condition at the time and was quite traumatized as a result.”

Detectives and forensic officers remain in the house, which has been declared a crime scene.

Detectives and forensic officers from the Criminal Investigation Department are on the scene, the Queensland Police Department said.