Woman found dead in her home in Capalaba, Brisbane’s bayside

Woman is found DEAD in her home after police were called to conduct welfare check – while man, 42, helps with investigation

  • Police were called to the house in Capalaba, Brisbane at 7:30pm on Saturday
  • A woman in her 50s was found unconscious in the house and pronounced dead
  • A man, 42, helps Queensland police officers with their investigation

By Australian Associated Press

Published: 07:58, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 08:01, October 16, 2022

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman who was found unconscious in a house in the Bayside area of ​​Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to a property on Swan St in Capalaba at about 7.30pm on Saturday to conduct a welfare check.

Police found a woman in her 50s who did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a welfare check when they found a woman in her 50s unresponsive at her home on Swan St (pictured) in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane

A crime scene was established and detectives launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to the police, a 42-year-old man assisted officers with their investigation.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact the Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

