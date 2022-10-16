Woman found dead in her home in Capalaba, Brisbane’s bayside

<!–

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman who was found unconscious in a house in the Bayside area of ​​Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to a property on Swan St in Capalaba at about 7.30pm on Saturday to conduct a welfare check.

Police found a woman in her 50s who did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a welfare check when they found a woman in her 50s unresponsive at her home on Swan St (pictured) in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane

A crime scene was established and detectives launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to the police, a 42-year-old man assisted officers with their investigation.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact the Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.