Woman finds mould growing inside her car after leaving it covered during the wet season

An organizational expert has been shocked after she found mold in her husband’s old car.

Anita Birges, head of Mise en Place Professional Organisation, is on a mission to stop the growth of mold in her home, but admitted she had no idea how to remove it from the Mazda.

A video shows Anita filming herself and her husband standing outside the car and then showing the green mold infestation growing on the front seats, steering wheel and carpet.

Anita Birges, head of Mise en Place Professional Organizing in Sydney, (pictured) is on a mission to stop mold growing in her home, but admitted she had no idea how to remove it from the Mazda

“This is what happens when you hibernate a car during the wettest year Sydney has ever seen,” Anita wrote online.

The car hadn’t been touched for months and was being kept for Anita’s husband’s teenage daughter, who is expected to drive by the end of this year.

“We didn’t realize that when we went to pick it up from the driveway today, we’d get this nice surprise,” Anita continued.

“To say I was completely shocked is an understatement. I have NEVER seen such a fungus in my life‼️’

Left untouched after months of rain, the car became the perfect breeding ground for mold from a lack of airflow.

Anita is known for removing mold from leather jackets, bags, blinds, children’s toys and lunch boxes, but she was amazed at how she handled the car.

Since mold can have a major impact on your health, it’s important to leave the cleaning to professionals if necessary, and that’s what Anita did.

“You know me, I’m willing to pull out all the stops and I love finding a good DIY cleaning solution. But I’m not afraid to put my hands in the air and say that this is way too much for me to handle and that I need expert advice,” she said.

Seeking help online, she asked other social media users for recommendations and whether the car is salvageable.

The Supercheap Auto website warns that mold can be a health hazard.

“If you see mold growing in your vehicle, it’s a sign that too much moisture has built up, usually from a leaking seal around a door or window,” it reads.

‘Mold not only stinks and is ugly, but it can also be very dangerous. Mold spores can cause serious respiratory problems, especially in children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and other pre-existing conditions.

“For these people, mold can cause nasal congestion, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation or, in some cases, skin irritation.”