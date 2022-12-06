Woman who featured in commercial about euthanasia in Canada wanted to live but couldn’t access care

A chronically ill woman featured in a controversial euthanasia commercial in Canada had complained months before that she wanted to live but couldn’t access medical care.

Jennyfer Hatch, 37, was the subject of a campaign by Canadian fashion giant La Maison Simons that documented her experience with end-of-life care before her death in October.

The jarring ‘All is Beauty’ commercial, which featured audio of Jennyfer speaking about her ‘sacred’ last breaths, was fiercely criticized for claims it glorified suicide.

It has now transpired that Jennyfer gave an interview in June in which she complained of ‘falling through the cracks’ in attempts to obtain treatment for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

She makes the heartbreaking conclusion that it was “much easier to let go than to keep fighting.”

Critics said the witty commercial ‘glorified’ suicide and featured Jennyfer’s decision to choose MAID as ‘a luxury lifestyle choice’. It has now emerged that she gave an interview several months ago about wanting to live but struggling to access care for her illness.

The context around her struggle to access care is not mentioned in the commercial, which was released amid intense debate over Canada’s assisted dying laws.

They are among the most relaxed in the world and more than 10,000 people were euthanized in Canada last year, a tenfold increase since it became legal in 2016.

The three-minute commercial shows Jennyfer and her loved ones waving magic wands by the sea, having picnics in the woods with friends and watching a puppet show.

In an audio overlay recorded weeks before her death, she says: “I spent my life filling my heart with beauty, nature, connection. I choose to fill my last moments with the same… The last breaths are sacred. When I imagine my last days, I see music. I see the ocean. I see cheesecake.

The video recorded more than a million views before it was removed from YouTube last week following backlash.

Jennyfer was diagnosed with EDS ten years ago. The genetic condition prevents the body from making enough collagen, the substance that holds tissues, skin and organs together, and results in excruciating pain.

In her June interview, she used the pseudonym ‘Kat’, but CTV has since confirmed her true identity.

Jennyfer told CTV in the June interview: “I thought, ‘My God, I feel like I’m falling through the cracks, so if I can’t access medical care, can I access death care?’ And that’s what led me to seek medical assistance in dying (MAID) and I applied last year.’

She added: ‘Our healthcare system is set up to really bounce the patient off treating one symptom after another and not really address the underlying collagen issue.

‘From a financial and disability perspective, I cannot afford the resources that would help improve my quality of life. Because we are financially and geographically locked in, it is much easier to let go than to keep fighting.’

The suggestion that Jennyfer’s quality of life could have improved had she received the right care will intensify scrutiny over who in Canada can choose MAID and why other avenues of care aren’t available first.

Other shocking cases include a disabled man who applied for maid service and was accepted because he would rather be dead than homeless.

Veterans have also been offered euthanasia after complaining of struggles with disease.

Jennyfer’s MAID documentation, viewed by CTV, included a summary stating “there were no other treatment recommendations or interventions that were appropriate to the patient’s needs or financial limitations.”

A close friend, Tama Recker, said: “Her choice is not everyone’s choice and she really deeply respected (that) Medical Aid in Dying is not for everyone.”

‘What she hoped she would do is push the envelope so that people could understand that it was her choice.

The use of physician-assisted suicide in Canada has increased in recent years. More than 10,000 people used in 2021, an increase of 31 percent

Starting in March 2023, eligibility for Canada’s physician-assisted suicide will be further expanded, allowing people who do not have a physical ailment to receive one. They must be approved by two doctors and wait 90 days between the request and the time of death.

‘Our (health care) system is very broken and part of what Jennyfer wanted to do was get people to talk. It wasn’t about embellishing or promoting anything except telling her story that could then be a vehicle for others to have these very difficult conversations.’

Trudo Lemmens, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto and a vocal critic of the expansion of euthanasia in Canada, told CTV that the details of Jennyfer’s earlier interview make the commercial “even more disturbing.”

“I would call it a dystopian display of romanticizing death as a relief from suffering without any context around it, without any clarification about what is happening,” he said.

Peter Simon, head retailer at La Maison Simons, earlier justified the campaign by saying “our hearts are in the right place.”

“We sincerely believe that businesses have a responsibility to engage with communities and help build the communities we want to live in tomorrow,” he said.