Woman fascinated by death has attended 200 funerals for strangers

A woman fascinated by death and cemeteries has revealed how she traveled the world to attend the funerals of 200 strangers.

Jeane Trend-Hill, 55, of Islington, London, first began attending the ceremonies after accidentally crashing one while walking into a church when a service was underway in 2012.

After becoming a regular visitor to her local cemetery, workers asked Jeane to attend funerals of the deceased who had no relatives to go with.

Now, strangers often contact her asking her to join a service to ensure that no one is cremated or buried alone.

Jeane, actress, photographer and artist, said: ‘From childhood I have always been fascinated by death.

“We went to cemeteries and I walked around and looked at all the graves. They are like outdoor art galleries.

“I’m proud to be that person who goes to strangers’ funerals when no one else can attend.”

Jeane began to feel at home in cemeteries and crematoriums after losing her father, Joe, 56, when she was just 14 and her mother, Mary, 57, when she was just 20.

She would spend hours sketching and photographing London’s sprawling Victorian cemeteries.

But she first started attending funerals after accidentally running into one in 2012.

“I walked into this beautiful church and realized there was a service going on,” she said.

‘I was raised Catholic and was told it’s bad to leave, so I stayed in the back. It was a complete stranger, but I was moved.

“Shortly after a cemetery worker reached out and asked me to attend a funeral for a veteran who had no one else to pay their respects, I agreed and went along.

“I realized that everyone has a story to tell, everyone has lived a life and should have someone around to remember them when they die.

“Now I’ve attended nearly 200 funerals for people I don’t actually know, although I’ve lost count of the exact number.”

Due to her fascination, Jeane also spends time clearing and clearing graves.

She also visited graves around the world, such as in Paris and Venice, and obtained her doctorate in mortuary science to become a cemetery historian.

And she’s even restored the plaque for British architect Arthur Beresford Pite, who died in 1934, and unveiled it in Victorian mourning attire.

She said, “The first thing I do when I arrive somewhere is look for the nearest crematorium.

Strangers are now also contacting Jean on Facebook to ask her to join the sending.

“No one should ever be cremated or buried alone,” Jeane said.

“If I’m asked and I can go, I will.”

She says her family even jokes and calls her a “rent a mourner.”

“It’s a name they gave me and it’s kind of fun,” she said. “Of course I would never charge anyone for my attendance at a funeral.

‘I wear mourning clothes to funerals when people ask me to. Death has never worried me, I just hope I can make death feel less scary for people.

“It’s my way of giving back.”