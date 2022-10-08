Woman exposes man she saw cheating on his girlfriend at a Gold Coast nightclub in a viral TikTok

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A TikToker has turned to the internet to help track down a woman after she saw her boyfriend cheating on her at a nightclub.

Alexis, from the Gold Coast, said she was at The Avenue nightclub in Surfer’s Paradise when she saw a young woman with her boyfriend and another friend.

She said that when the girlfriend went to the bathroom, the boyfriend started ‘hooking up’ with their mutual friend and has called on internet speculators to track down the woman to make her aware of the cheater’s infidelity.

Scroll down for video

Alexis (pictured) from the Gold Coast has turned to TikTok to find a woman whose boyfriend she saw cheating on her at a nightclub

She said that when the boyfriend went to the bathroom, her partner started “hooking up” with the friend they were having drinks with

Alexis described the girlfriend as a blonde woman in her late thirties, and the trio were at the scene on Saturday, August 27.

“You were there with your guy and a strange brunette who seemed to be his friend,” she said.

‘When you went to the bathroom, your guy rang the bell in the damn room to make sure you weren’t there and then started hooking up with the brunette girl, and when you came back, apparently it didn’t happen.’

She showed footage of the incident, which shows the man getting up from the table after his girlfriend went to the bathroom and dancing over to the brunette woman.

Then he places his hand on her thigh and she pulls him in close for a kiss.

The video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times and thousands of comments from people determined to find the girlfriend.

‘Ok, I’ll pack and fly over to help find her!!!’ said one viewer.

‘Good of you for doing this. I was engaged to one of these types of men and no one bothered to tell me what was going on for years!’ wrote another.

“Well the first red flag should have been her friend not going to the bathroom with her,” joked a third.

But many questioned why Alexis didn’t approach the woman who was cheated on the night she was at the club.

“Why not go up to the girl and tell her what you just saw there and then?” asked a woman.

“I would have gone to the bathroom and shown her,” replied a second.

In a follow-up video, Alexis addressed viewers’ concerns, saying she did not approach them at the club for safety reasons.

“My friend didn’t feel comfortable about it and reiterated that it’s probably not safe and anything could happen and I ended up agreeing with her,” she said.

‘I felt bad about it the next day. I racked my brains and decided to upload to TikTok, not believing for a second that it would go viral.’

She has yet to find the woman, but the exposed cheater has been in contact and has been sending her ‘threatening’ messages.