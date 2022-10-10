Woman explodes at neighbour for parking caravan outside house in Australia

An irate woman has exploded at a neighbor for parking a caravan in front of her property on an Australian suburban street.

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows the woman shouting obscenities at her neighbors from a balcony stairwell because the caravan was parked opposite her house.

“I’m going to get my husband’s s**t and shove it all over your caravan. Now move your damn things,” she hears yelling.

However, it appears that the caravan owner is acting completely within the law.

An irate woman has been arrested for abusing her neighbor for parking cars and a caravan outside her property (pictured)

Registered vehicles, including RVs, caravans, buses and other trailers, can be parked on residential streets, provided they fall within specific height and length requirements.

Despite this, many Aussies felt the woman had “a right to be angry” about the caravan parked outside her house.

“To be honest, you parked your caravan right in front of their garage. Depending on the road it would be difficult to get out of their garage,” one said.

Another agreed, saying, “I’d probably be unhappy too if I couldn’t reverse my long vehicle into my garage because there was a caravan there.”

“Long-term parking of caravans on the street should be illegal,” lamented another.

The video sparked an online debate about whether the woman (pictured) really had a point

The row over the caravan parking space came just weeks after a commercial pilot caused a huge stir after parking his huge boat on a residential street and leaving it there for days.

Laureen Ong noted that a ship about twenty feet long was parked in front of her home at Mosman, on Sydney’s Lower North Shore.

The owner of the boat had asked Mrs. Ong’s husband if he was blocking their driveway, and when her husband said no, he left the boat and drove off.

But as the days wore on, Ms. Ong’s frustration grew over the ship blocking her view of traffic as she backed out of her driveway, and then because it apparently hindered construction work on her property.

This large boat, parked in front of a house in Mosman, on Sydney’s lower north coast, has sparked controversy after standing in the street for several days

Homeowner v. boat owner: Laureen Ong (left) told Daily Mail Australia she had no problem with the boat owner – Palle Luneo (right) leaving his boat in her street – but wished he wasn’t next to her driveway

Ms. Ong turned to a local Facebook group in an effort to locate the owner and demand that they move the boat immediately.

‘Please move your boat! If you are or know the owner, I request that it be removed immediately,” she wrote.

‘We are having construction work done on my house. It has made two huge deliveries so far with a crane that is difficult to unload.’

The post sparked outrage — with several residents berating the owner for dropping the boat in the suburb.

Residents said they were concerned as the boat obscured their view of oncoming traffic as they exited their driveway

The boat trailer is parked on a piece of curb between two driveways

The situation escalated hours later when the boat’s owner — pilot Palle Lunoe — hit back, noting that his boat was legally parked, declaring concerned locals “had a little too much free time.”

‘To all the upset Mosmanites – this is my boat. I’m glad I can admit it,” he wrote.

“The trailer is legal and the boat is legally parked. It is a registered vehicle and therefore has all the rights to be parked on the road.

“I spoke to owners of the house on the left. They are happy with it. The people in the house on the right left the driveway as I parked it there and they refused to stop to talk about it.

That said, I’m happy to move it if it’s [sic] cause nuisance. Although a simple friendly request would have sufficed.

‘Frankly, you should read the commotion this caused. Maybe you have a little too much free time.’

The boat left locals divided, with some saying Mr Lunoe’s post – which garnered more than 860 responses – “gives insight into the minds of… rich people.”

“Seriously, just because you’re blessed to live in one of Sydney’s most expensive suburbs, it doesn’t mean you have the right to never be inconvenienced in the least once,” came one reply.

‘Actually, it’s your boat that parks in front of your house or pays for a berth. Common courtesy,’ someone else commented.