Woman who escaped being buried alive by partner died years later from pneumonia caused by ordeal

A bride-to-be crawled out of a shallow grave after being buried alive by her betrothed, but died tragically six years later from pneumonia caused by her terrifying ordeal, an investigation heard today.

Stacey Gwilliam, then 34, was strangled and buried by her lover Keith Hughes after an argument the couple had while walking a coastal path in South Wales in July 2015.

Painter and decorator Hughes, 39, had tried to “break her neck” before hiding her body as he fled the beauty-stained golf course.

Police arrested the 14-stone bodybuilder after he crashed her car, but he told them, “You’ll never find her.”

Stacey survived by using her nails to claw out of the grave and helped bring Hughes to justice, but she had to remain in a coma for two weeks and was never the same.

An inquest in Swansea learned today how she spent three months in hospital after the July 2015 attack and had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Stacey, a former Virgin Atlantic employee, repeatedly contracted pneumonia as a result of the attack and died last November at just 40 years of age.

A coroner ruled that the cause of death was an accident and the result of self-medication while she was suffering from a chest infection.

PC Tom Evans of South Wales Police said: ‘She suffered from severe depression and anxiety and also suffered from pneumonia from being buried alive.’

The inquest learned that Stacey, from Townhill, Swansea, first met Hughes in 2011 before insulting her.

PC Evans said the family noticed she had “spots and bruises” on her body during the relationship, as she feared for her safety.

Hughes was sentenced to life with a minimum of eight years by Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea Crown Court.

The judge said he posed a “serious risk” after the attack between Bracelet Bay and Langland Bay in Swansea.

In a dramatic victim statement in court, Stacey told how she nearly died and was in a coma for nearly three weeks after saying she wanted to end their relationship.

She said, ‘The simple truth is what he told me that day: ‘If I can’t have you, no one can.’

“He knew the relationship was over and knew I wasn’t going to go back to him. He took me down that day to kill me, and he almost succeeded.

“I will never forget what he did to me that day and what he did to me during our relationship and now I have to live with that for the rest of my life.

“I just hope he does.”

Stacey died at home in November last year after a chest infection, according to the inquest.

She called her primary care doctor the day before her death and was told to take antibiotics.

But she was tragically found dead in bed the next day after self-medicating in an attempt to treat her infection.

The inquest learned that Stacey had started ordering drugs online — and toxicology reports found a number of sedative drugs in her system that were usually prescribed.

A post mortem by Dr. John Williams found the cause of death to be bronchopneumonia with combined drug toxicity.

The Swansea inquest learned that Stacey also suffered from PTSD, anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

Acting Senior Coroner Colin Phillips recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

He said: “I have heard that in her short life she has had a number of health problems and some abusive relationships.

“There is no evidence that she intended to end her life on this occasion.”

He added: ‘Stacey died as a result of self-medication when she suffered from a chest infection.’