Woman embarrassed by greys reveals Schwarzkopf home dye made face DOUBLE in size

A woman embarrassed by her gray hair has revealed how an allergic reaction to Schwarzkopf dye caused her face to “balloon” to double its normal size.

Leonie Leighton, from Belper, Derbyshire, decided to dye her locks with the brand’s £5 Cosmic Blue box dye in May.

When it was the first time she dyed her hair, the 44-year-old did a patch test at a local salon and waited a week before using the high street brand.

Despite having no reaction to the professional dye, Leonie discovered she was allergic to the chemical Para-phenylenediamine (PPD), commonly found in box dyes, which caused her face and eyes to swell.

After two hospital visits and a course of steroids, Leonie says it’s still uncomfortable to wash her hair five months later.

Explaining what made her reach for the color in the first place, Leonie said: ‘Friends would tell me how to cover it up and clients where I worked would often tell me I had to dye my hair.

‘One said I should, ‘sort my hair and cover my grey’, it was horrible. It started to get me down so I decided to dye it to try and boost my confidence.’

When she made the decision, Leonie went to a local hairdresser to have a patch test done and claimed she had no reaction after a week.

But 30 minutes after using the £5 kit, Leonie says her face started to tingle.

She continued: ‘I thought it was normal so I didn’t think anything more about it. But the next day my face was so itchy and uncomfortable and a red rash appeared on my head.

‘Then it started to swell up and I got blisters and burns on my neck.’

At this point Leonie got in a car to A&E where doctors at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield told her she had had a reaction to PPD.

Leonie was then sent home with a dose of steroids – but found they had little effect on her symptoms.

She said: ‘I could feel and see my face swelling more and more as the days went by. I was in so much pain.

‘When I looked at myself in the mirror I couldn’t believe what I looked like.

‘After 48 hours I rushed back to the emergency department. By this time my face had ballooned to twice its size and I couldn’t see.

‘When the staff saw what I looked like they wheeled me straight through to see a doctor.’

In addition to giving her a higher dose of steroids, medical staff were concerned that Leonie was at risk of going into anaphylactic shock and gave her an EpiPen.

She said: ‘The doctors said it was a good thing I went back to A&E when I did because my airway could have closed.

‘But when my five-day dose of steroids ended, my head still itched so much. I had to keep immersing it in a cold bath to soothe it. It was so tender’.

After two weeks, Leonie’s face thankfully returned to its normal size.

However, she claims she still struggles with redness and spots every time she washes her hair.

Leonie added: “Although I loved the color I used, I can’t wait for it to fully come out of my hair.

‘I dyed my hair to make myself feel better after receiving horrible comments from people whose opinions shouldn’t have mattered.

‘But it just wasn’t worth it and I’ll never dye my hair again. Instead, I accept my natural self.’