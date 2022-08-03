Woman electrocuted while vacuuming her artificial lawn has life saved by her Puma rubber sliders

A woman who received an electric shock while vacuuming her artificial garden survived because she was wearing her rubber sliders.

Kerry Tattersley, 36, felt a ‘huge tingle’ through her body when she removed an extension cord and unknowingly touched a current at her home in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

She was hurled to a nearby wall and rushed to hospital, where doctors told her the £30 pair of Puma slippers saved her life.

Ms Tattersley, a support worker, told: The sun: ‘I went to unplug and the plastic back piece must have been loose. It fell off while holding the plug and I was electrocuted.

“The pain was like a dull ache and a huge tingling through my body. I ran up and down my kitchen.

“My arms were shaking, but I couldn’t stop them. It was “eight out of ten” pain.’

She said she was experiencing shortness of breath and immediately called 111 for medical advice after the shock.

An ambulance was sent to her home, where paramedics explained that she had a rapid pulse, a high heart rate and that her hands had different temperatures.

Mrs Tattersley was taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital to undergo an electrocardiogram.

She wore her rubber flip flops at the hospital, prompting a doctor to ask if she was wearing them at the time of the incident.

When Mrs Tattersley confirmed she had, he replied, “Well, you’re lucky, they probably saved your life.”

Doctors have said her sliders may have acted as an insulator, preventing the electrical charge from reaching the ground through her body.

She added: ‘I’m better now. Only my arm and right hand are very weak. I can’t contain much.’