Woman duped out of £27,000 by ‘Russian astronaut’ who needed ‘rocket landing fees’ to marry her 

A 65-year-old woman in Japan has been defrauded of £27,350 by a man claiming to be a Russian astronaut in space who needed the money to fly back to Earth to marry her.

The pair began chatting on Instagram in June, where the man’s profile was filled with photos of space and said he was based on the International Space Station, according to TV Asahi.

Shortly afterwards, the man began to tell the unnamed woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, and that he wanted to move to Japan so that they could start their new life together.

The man said he needed money for a rocket to fly to Japan to marry the unnamed woman

Between August 19 and September 5, the woman sent 4.4 million yen (£27,350) to her husband-to-be after saying he needed the money to cover the cost of a missile and landing fees to return to Earth so that the couple could tie the knot.

The woman reported the space cowboy to the police after she eventually became suspicious and that the case is currently under investigation as a romance scam.

Romance scams recently came into the limelight after the release of The Tinder Swindler on Netflix, a documentary about con man Simon Leviev, who cheated on women millions of pounds.

Between 2017 and 2019, Mr Levieve allegedly defrauded several women across Europe for more than $9 million, with many taking out bank loans or credit cards to “lend” him money that they would never get back.

The international con man would wow his targets with his seemingly glamorous lifestyle of private jets, luxury clothing and luxury hotels – before enticing them to hand him huge sums of money.

In a twisted Ponzi scheme, he would use the money he stole from them to lure his next target, as well as squander them on trips abroad and with hundreds of red roses and tables in VIP clubs.

Japanese police are investigating the incident as a romance scam

Similar crimes are also on the rise in the UK, according to Action Fraud, who say as much as £92 million is lost every year to romance fraud in the UK. The organization added that Valentine’s Day and Christmas Day are the most common times to fall victim to this type of crime.