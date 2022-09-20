Woman dubbed the best landlord ever after leaving gifts for new tenants

<!–

A generous mum-of-four has been dubbed the ‘best landlord ever’ after leaving a very generous care package for her new tenants.

The mother, who lives in the US, revealed that she wanted to welcome the new people to her investment property and get their relationship off to a good start.

“I hope that by showing them care, they will want to look after the property,” she wrote after sharing a photo of the gifts on a popular Aldi Facebook page.

The package contained enough food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as snacks

The care package included a fully stocked pantry, cleaning supplies and everything they could use for a hearty, hot breakfast.

“I made sure there was food for breakfast, lunch and dinner so they don’t have to worry when they move in,” she said.

The care package included a nice photo frame and a pillow – to help add some homely touches.

The mum’s post quickly went viral and was ‘liked’ 59,000 times in just 23 hours – with thousands of people leaving comments.

“I hope you have wonderful caring tenants as they seem to have hit the jackpot with their landlord,” said one woman.

‘What a sweet gesture to make for someone to start a relationship with. I would just be tickled all the way through my heart if I had this welcome on rent, said another.

Others noted the bottle of sparkling wine.

She also included a laundry basket filled with cleaning supplies

The package contained a photo frame, some alcohol and a nice box of chocolates

‘I love that there’s even an ‘I’m boned and need a drink’ in there. You’ve given them everything to start out with. Again, you’re amazing and so incredibly thoughtful,” another woman said.

Other landlords thanked the woman for the post and said they would use her idea in the future.

“My husband and I are working on our first rental property right now and I will definitely do this for our tenants,” said one woman.

some people revealed that their landlords had done something similar and it ‘made a world of difference’.

Comments on the post were turned off after the unprecedented reaction.