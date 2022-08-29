Woman dragged underwater and nearly drowned by SEA TURTLE that clamped its jaws on her buttocks

One retiree said she feared for her life after being mugged and bitten by a giant sea turtle while on vacation in Turkey.

Lidia Bazarova, 64, was only 3 meters from shore when a giant loggerhead turtle weighing as much as a cow sank its sharp beak into her behind.

The Russian woman, who had to be treated in hospital for the terrifying attack in the seaside town of Güzeolaba in Antalya, said: ‘I was very close to the coast – about 3 or 4 meters – when I just turned on my back.

“Then something grabbed my backside.

This sea turtle was spotted on the beach on the same day. It is not known whether it is the same animal

“It was really scary.

“I didn’t know what it was that suddenly grabbed me.”

The big turtle tried to drag her under the water, she said.

‘I threw my arms over the water, I drowned.

“The creature let me go alone to grab me with an even stronger bite.

“I don’t know how long it took.”

The tourist hugged her daughter Kamila, 37, for comfort as she explained: ‘Luckily, a rescuer saw me.

Terrified tourist Lidia Bazarova, 64 (right) shared her ordeal alongside daughter Kamila, 37 (left)

Lidia showed her graphic injuries from the attack, which came from an unlikely predator

Lidia wears hand scars from the horror attack while on holiday in the Mediterranean

‘He ran to me and started yelling at me’ [the creature].

“I think it shifted the focus to the rescuer.”

Freed from the clutches of the huge sea turtle, she made her way to the beach in a state of deep shock, and the rescuer then fought the beast and eventually chased it away.

“I ran to the coast,” Lidia said.

“I don’t know about him, but his arm is broken. I fought my pain and my fear.’

Turkish expert Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu said that turtles tended to attack people who were in their ‘living space’

Lidia, from Yekaterinburg, suffered injuries to her buttocks, hip, legs and fingers from the sharp beak and powerful jaw.

She found it difficult to sit comfortably after her battle with the sea turtle.

She used to come to this place in the Güzeolaba resort every other day, she said, but not anymore.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to go back to sea,” Lidia told IHA news agency.

The rescuer of the hero was named as lifeguard Mustafa Sarı, and according to reports, he was bitten in the shoulder.

The loggerhead turtle – called Caretta Caretta – is a carnivore and can weigh as much as a dairy cow.

The woman’s buttocks were badly bruised, reports in Antalya said.

“We thank the lifeguard,” Kamila said.

Güzeolaba resort in Antalya, western Turkey is a tourist hotspot for visitors from all over Europe

“Without him, the result might have been bad.

“There have been similar cases before.

“It bit a woman and a man for my mother.

“We want a warning to be posted about this danger.

“It’s terrible that we don’t go into the sea anymore.”

Turkish expert Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu said that turtles tend to attack people who are in their “living space”.

“There have been cases of biting in shallow water,” he said.

According to a report, there were 11 separate attacks by turtles in the past two weeks.