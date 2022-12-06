Woman divides opinion with ‘revealing’ Christmas party outfit

Another individual warned that some ‘boobs were probably too big for this’

One woman has divided opinion online by sharing her Christmas party outfit – some are questioning whether it’s “appropriate attire” for an office party.

The anonymous partygoer took to the UK parenting forum Mumsnet to discuss the details of her ensemble.

She explained that she’d found the top she wanted to wear – an asymmetrical bustier from Zara – but struggled to pick out the shoes, earrings and trousers to pair the £59.99 garment with.

While many said they loved the outfit option, one person suggested it was too “revealing,” and another warned that “some breasts were probably too big for this.”

A woman has divided opinion online by sharing her Christmas party outfit (pictured) – leading some to wonder if it’s ‘appropriate attire’ for an office party

In a post titled “Office Christmas party bustier,” the woman explained, “I am planning to buy this bustier from Zara for my office Christmas party, which is black tie/cocktail dress code. (It will come back in stock in time. It will.)

“What would you pair it with?” she asked. “I’m thinking chandelier earrings similar to the model’s and maybe wide-leg velvet pants in a contrasting hue?

‘Shoes? I don’t want to wear heels if I can help it,” she concluded in the post shared Nov. 19.

However, her post provoked a mixed reaction from internet users.

Someone wrote, “Are you absolutely sure these are appropriate attire for your office Christmas party?”

“I would have thought most people wouldn’t find something so revealing, in my honest opinion.”

The anonymous partygoer took to UK parenting forum Mumsnet to discuss the details of her ensemble

Another person said, “Even when I was young and a size 8, my breasts were probably too big for this bustier, but my best friend without breasts would have worn this.”

The original poster rushed to reply, saying, “If a cocktail dress is acceptable, why wouldn’t pants and a top be?”

“I’d reveal less skin than most people in dresses unless they’re wearing maxi dresses, and pretty much everything would be off the shoulder.” I won’t look busty, because I’m not.’

She continued, “This is what it looks like in a straight shot from the front, where the model doesn’t bend towards the camera. It’s not a revealing piece of clothing.’

Others agreed with the woman, with one person saying, “I agree it’s not a revealing piece of clothing, but how often will you end up wearing it?” Is it really worth it for an office Christmas party?

“I think it’s nice and actually quite modest that your breasts are covered,” said another.

