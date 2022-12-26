Woman dies after struggling with intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane

A woman was killed and a man injured after a fight with two intruders who broke into their home.

Emergency services were called to the North Lakes home north of Brisbane on Monday night following reports of a home invasion.

A man and a woman inside the house disturbed the intruders and a fight broke out on the front porch.

The woman was injured in the altercation and died at the scene, despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive her.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The search continues for the two intruders who fled the scene.

The police prepared a crime scene and opened a homicide investigation.

Forensic officers spent the night in the cordoned-off home searching for evidence and remained there Tuesday morning.

Police urge anyone with information or images to contact Crime Stoppers.

more to come