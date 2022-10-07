Woman dies after she was found with head injuries in an alleyway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman has died after she was found with head injuries in an alley where detectives arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Officers found the woman in an alleyway with a life-threatening head injury at around 8.50pm in Scunthorpe on October 1.

Police were called after there had been reports of safety concerns between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West.

She was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died on 5 October.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers found the woman in an alley, pictured, with a life-threatening head injury at around 8.50pm in Scunthorpe on October 1

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday and the victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A woman was also arrested in connection with the incident but has been released pending investigation.

Detective Inspector Nicole Elliott, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Since the incident, officers have been investigating a number of lines of inquiry to establish how the woman came to sustain her injuries.

‘We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community. Those who live in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days.

“Our neighborhood policing team is also in the area providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Come and talk to us if you have any concerns.

‘I would urge anyone with information that could assist our inquiries, who has not already spoken to us, or feels they have more information to give, to come forward. If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage of the area surrounding the incident, I would ask you to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 31 of October 2.’