Woman didn’t know she was expecting until she was in LABOR, only gained five pounds during pregnancy

A woman who admitted herself to the ER after experiencing stomach pains was stunned to discover she was actually pregnant and in labor.

Britt Nicole, 23, from San Francisco, California, nam TikTok to reveal she had given birth to a surprise baby after not knowing she was pregnant for over seven months.

The 23-year-old explained in the viral video, which has racked up more than two million views, that she decided to go to the hospital for a day after work after she started feeling unwell.

Britt explained that she had no idea she was pregnant as she always struggled with irregular periods and her weight stayed between 110lbs and 115lbs.

She was then told that she was seven and a half months pregnant and about to give birth, and that she had experienced something known as a cryptic pregnancy – when a woman doesn’t know she’s having a baby until very late in the pregnancy. or even until birth.

“POV: You admit yourself to the emergency room for a stomachache after work and are told you’re in labor after seven and a half months of not knowing,” she captioned her viral video.

She stunned viewers when she showed pictures of herself in the days before giving birth, but none of them showed a baby bump.

In a follow-up video, she explained that she suffers from anxiety and depression, saying, “I’ve had a lot of other things to consider and a lot of things that have already crossed my mind.”

She added that she experienced “abdominal cramps” and “gas” prior to her pregnancy, so she assumed everything she felt in her stomach was just more of that.

And to surprise viewers even more, Britt revealed that she fired herself and went to work the next day, without ever telling her manager what happened.

How Britt Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She went into labor: What’s a cryptic pregnancy? A cryptic pregnancy is a mysterious pregnancy that goes undetected until labor begins

It occurs in about one in 475 women

During cryptic pregnancies, symptoms are mild enough to pass as a temporary illness

If a person continues to use contraception during pregnancy, they may not experience pregnancy symptoms and therefore have a cryptic pregnancy

Source: Flo.Health

“My daughter was born just before 2 a.m.,” she said.

“I was fired just before 6 a.m. and my shift started at 10:30 or 11.”

She added that she “couldn’t handle pain” because she was in “shock.”

Britt told her manager she was in the emergency room the night before, but said it was because she “wasn’t feeling well” and didn’t reveal she had given birth.

“I gave my manager a note saying, I won’t be here for my next few shifts,” she continued.

“I just stopped working because I have more important things going on.

‘The words that I had a baby didn’t come out of my mouth, [it] was a movie scene for me.’

According to AmericanPregnancy.orga cryptic pregnancy, also known as a stealth pregnancy, is when a woman does not know she is pregnant, either because testing methods fail to detect the pregnancy or not note that she is experiencing symptoms of pregnancy.

Research estimates that one in 475 pregnancies may go undetected or undetected until the mother-to-be is about 20 weeks pregnant.

One in 2500 cryptic pregnancies is not recognized until the woman gives birth.

And it didn’t seem too unusual, as thousands of comments flooded Britt’s video, with many other users revealing that they too went through the same thing.

Thousands of comments flooded Britt’s video, many of them revealing the same experience

“Yeah… happened to me, no missed periods, no contraception and no signs of pregnancy – none, I’m at full term,” admitted one user.

Another wrote: ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant with my first until I was almost five months pregnant. No symptoms, always had irregular periods, plus, I didn’t even show it.”

Another added: ‘And there are those who claim that a woman would not know she is pregnant. This happens a lot more than people think.’

“I just imagine you calling your job the next day, like, ‘Yeah…I can’t actually come in, I had a baby yesterday after work,'” another person commented.